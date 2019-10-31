Colorado State University-Pueblo has been selected as the new host site for the 2019 Colorado AAU State Football Championships, set for Saturday.

CSU-Pueblo Athletics and Colorado AAU have announced a three-year partnership for Colorado Select Football to hold their annual Colorado AAU Football Championships at the Neta & Eddie DeRose ThunderBowl. The dates for the championships are Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 and Oct. 30, 2021.

"The ThunderBowl is one of the top NCAA Division II football facilities in the country and we are very excited to move our championship games to the city of Pueblo," said Myron Jefferson, the President/Founder of Colorado Select Football and the Colorado AAU Football State Director.

"We are excited to announce our three-year partnership with Colorado Select Football to host the AAU State Football Championships at the Neta and Eddie DeRose ThunderBowl," Plinske said. "We have one of the best facilities in Division II and look forward to making this a tremendous experience for Colorado youth football players, parents and fans."

AAU Football will be expanding into Pueblo next fall and Pueblo resident Joey Montez will be named the executive director for Pueblo.

"We're excited about working with them and having them get access to the ThunderBowl," Plinske added. "We're going to use our student-athletes who aren't competing put on a first-class event. That includes using the ThunderTron. It all got initiated with Myron Jefferson, who was inducted into our hall of fame."

The schedule for Saturday's games (weather dependent) will be: 9 a.m.—8U championship; 11 a.m.—9U championship, 1 p.m.; 10U championship; 3 p.m.—11U Championship; 5 p.m.—12U Championship (Under the Lights); 7 p.m.—13U/14U Championship (under the lights).

There will be a host of pregame events Friday as well as, some postgame events Saturday ater the final championship game.

The ThunderBowl will be a busy venue over the next month.

On Nov. 9 and 16, CSU-Pueblo plays home games against Black Hills State and Western Colorado. The Pack also could host an NCAA Division II playoff game on Nov. 23 in the first round.

Also, the Class 2A and 3A state high school championships are scheduled to be played the ThunderBowl on Nov. 30 and Dec. 7.

— Jeff Letofsky

The CSU-Pueblo sports information department contributed