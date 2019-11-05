One team is in, one team is out and another is on the bubble.

That's the scenario for three Colorado State University-Pueblo fall athletic teams as the postseason has arrived.

The women's soccer team squeezed into the eight-team Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference playoffs as the No. 8 seed.

The men's soccer team was left on the outside looking in, finishing in the No. 7 spot and missing out on the six-team RMAC tournament.

And the volleyball team has yet to determine its fate.

Here's a look at where all three programs stand:

WOMEN'S SOCCER: Despite losing to Adams State 2-1 on Sunday, the Pack qualified for the postseason, winning a tiebreaker with Colorado Mesa after both teams finished 5-6-1 in the final league standings. That's because CSU-Pueblo defeated the Mavericks 1-0 in a head-to-head matchup.

The ThunderWolves (6-9-2) enter the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year but face top-seeded UC-Colorado Springs (17-0) in the opening round at 4 p.m. Friday in Colorado Springs. The teams played in the opening round last season with the Mountain Lions winning 3-1, ending CSU-Pueblo's season.

"What an opportunity we have," CSU-Pueblo head coach Sierra Cardenas said. "We've been a young team all year and sharpened ourselves and have the ability to bounce back.

"We played (UCCS) back in September in a 2-1 loss on a penalty kick and had the momentum at times. We know we can compete against them. Everybody has an Achilles Heel and by no means are they unbeatable."

The Pack will turn to a pair of seniors to lead the way — goalie Riley Martin and forward Justine Martinez.

"I can't praise (Riley) enough," Cardenas said. "She's the type of player coaches want to coach. She is so motivated and the anchor of our back line.

"Up front Justine Martinez has stepped up huge through her career. She's managed to stay healthy this season and produce and be counted on to come up with big plays."

Cardenas said her team will be ready to play.

"We can't go in this with the attitude that it's already over," she said. "UCCS's attacck is their strength and they have a lot of goal scorers. We'll be able to find opportunities.

"We've got to throw everything we've got at them. We've proven before we can play with them. We just have to be consistent and have to bring it."

MEN'S SOCCER: The men needed help to get into the six-team tournament but failed to take care of themselves. The Pack entered the final weekend of the regular season having to win both games against Adams State and Fort Lewis and get help from a couple other conference teams. It defeated the Grizzlies 4-3 on Friday but dropped a 2-0 decision to the Skyhawks on Sunday, thus ending their postseason hopes.

The ThunderWolves finished the season 7-11 overall and 7-7 in the RMAC.

VOLLEYBALL: The Pack is in solid position to land a spot in the eight-team RMAC tournament. It currently sits in a tie for seventh with UCCS with an 8-7 record. Chadron State is a half-game back at 7-7. Three games remain in the regular season.

CSU-Pueblo plays Friday and Saturday on the road at Adams State and Fort Lewis before wrapping up the regular season with a home game against New Mexico Highlands on Nov. 15.

RMAC FOOTBALL STANDINGS

TEAM;LEAGUE;OVERALL

Colorado Mines;8-0;9-0

CSU-Pueblo;7-1;8-1

Dixie State;6-2;7-2

Western;5-3;5-4

Chadron State;4-4;5-4

Adams State;4-4;4-5

Colorado Mesa;4-4;4-5

Fort Lewis;3-6;3-6

Black Hills St.;2-7;2-7

S.Dakota Mines;1-7;2-7

N.M. Highlands;1-7;1-7

RMAC MEN'S SOCCER STANDINGS

TEAM;LEAGUE;OVERALL

Colorado Mines;10-1-2;12-3-2

Regis;9-3;10-5-1

Dixie State;9-5;10-7-1

Westminster;8-3-2;10-5-2

Fort Lewis;8-4-2;10-4-4

Colorado Mesa;7-3-3;9-4-3

CSU-Pueblo;7-7;7-11

MSU Denver;6-5-1;8-7-1 UCCS;5-8;6-9-1 S.Dakota Mines;2-11-1;3-13-1

Adams State;1-11-1;1-13-1

Colorado Christian;1-12;1-15

RMAC WOMEN'S SOCCER STANDINGS

TEAM;LEAGUE;OVERALL

UCCS;13-0;17-0

Colorado Mines;11-1-1;15-2-1

Dixie State;8-2-3;10-3-4

Westminster;7-3-3;10-3-4

Regis;7-4-2;9-5-3

Fort Lewis;6-4-3;7-6-3

MSU Denver;6-4-3;7-8-3

CSU-Pueblo;5-6-2;6-9-2

Colorado Mesa;5-6-2;8-7-2

Black Hills St.;3-8-1;3-12-1

Western Colo.;3-9-1;3-13-1

Adams State;3-10;5-11

Colorado Christian;2-8-1;4-10-1

N.M. Highlands;0-13;0-15

RMAC VOLLEYBALL STANDINGS

TEAM;LEAGUE;OVERALL

Regis;14-1;20-3

MSU Denver;12-2;17-5

Dixie State;12-3;17-6

Colorado Mesa;11-4;15-8

Colorado Mines;10-5;17-6

Black Hills State;9-6;11-12

CSU-Pueblo;8-7;11-13

UCCS;8-7;10-13

Chadron State;7-7;13-9

Western;6-9;10-13

S.Dakota Mines;6-9;10-14

Fort Lewis;5-10;9-15

Colorado Christian;5-10;9-14

Adams State;4-11;7-17

Westminster;2-13;5-18

N.M. Highlands;0-15;1-22