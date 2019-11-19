For the first time in three seasons, the Colorado State University-Pueblo volleyball team can say it is a participant in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Tournament.

Today in St. George, Utah, the Pack opens play in the eight-team, single-elimination tournament when it takes on Dixie State in the opening round.

The Thunderwolves (14-13) enter the fray as the No. 6 seed, the Trailblazers (19-7) are the No. 3 seed. The teams met in St. George during the regular season with Dixie State winning in four sets 25-20, 23-25, 25-17, 25-18.

Reaching the tournament was a huge goal when Austin Albers came on board as the new head coach.

"We'd love to go out and play well," Albers said. "I told the the ladies we're on a good win streak now (three in a row) and the regular seasons records don't matter.

"We're all 0-0 and we have to go play well on the road and get a win."

Albers said his team will have to overcome many obstacles to return with a victory.

"We have to serve really tough and pass it better than the last time," Albers said. "(Dixie) is the most athletic, dynamic team we have in our league. They are going to score points and make big plays.

"It's a tough atmosphere. We can't overreact to big plays and make sure we're taking care of the ball on the defensive end.

"There was a pretty good crowd last time yelling and harassing me on the bench. They are a pretty emotional team. We have to play well and raise our level of play and use that energy."

A number of players have had solid seasons for the Pack, including Brooke Schilling, Sarah Vang, Maddi Wisniewski and Jazzy Espinoza.

Schilling leads the team in kills with 288 with Vang at 197, Wisniewski with 193 and Espinoza with 161.

"Schilling has had a solid season and Vang has been pretty hot these last few games," Albers said. "She played well last time against Dixie."

Win or lose, the volleyball program has made strides.

"We've reached many goals and made some real progress," Albers said. "The culture and the team chemistry continued to grow through the seasons. Now, we get an opportunity to show how we've progressed."

RMAC VOLLEYBALL STANDINGS

FINAL

TEAM;LEAGUE;OVERALL

Regis;17-1;24-3

MSU Denver;16-2;21-6

Dixie State;14-4;19-7

Colorado Mines;13-5;20-6

Colorado Mesa;13-5;17-9

CSU-Pueblo;11-7;14-13

Black Hills State;10-8;12-14

Chadron State;8-10;14-12

UCCS;8-10;10-16

Western;7-11;11-15

S.Dakota Mines;7-11;11-16

Colorado Christian;6-12;10-16

Fort Lewis;6-12;10-17

Adams State;6-12;9-18

Westminster;2-16;5-21

N.M. Highlands;0-18;1-25