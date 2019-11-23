MONTROSE — It is always a concern when you have to go play away from home in the postseason, let alone travel over 200 miles through the mountains for a playoff game. The Pueblo West High School football team left Friday for a four-hour bus trip to face a Montrose team coming off a big win over Grand Junction Central last week.

Saturday, they were rewarded for their efforts with a 31-19 victory in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A state football playoffs.

The win thrusts Pueblo West (11-1) into the semifinals against top-seeded Pine Creek (11-1) at 1 p.m. next Saturday at District 20 Stadium.

The Cyclones built a 24-0 lead before Montrose rallied to chop the lead to 24-19. A late touchdown clinched the victory for the Cyclones.

When asked if he was worried about the length of travel time for his, team Pueblo West coach Clint Buderus had this to say: "I always worry about any travel affecting us but I thing the guys handled it well and didn't let it get to them. We started off fast, got the lead and we were able to keep it."

The first quarter was a defensive heavyweight battle, until the Cyclones scored the first points of the game with four minutes to go.

Senior Matt Rudd found the end zone for the first of his two rushing touchdowns. Preston Gasperetti added PAT for a 7-0 lead.

On the ensuing possession, the Cyclones defense took an early 7-0 lead. The defens on the next Montrose Possession was able to force a fumble.

A Montrose turnover set up Pueblo West's next score, a Gasperetti field goal that resulted in a 10-0 advantage.

The Cyclones went ahead 17-0 when quarterback Chandler Mason hooked up with Makai Funaki on a touchdown for a 17-0 lead.

Knowing his team needed to create momentum, Montrose head coach Todd Riccio opened the second half up with an onside kick. The Cyclones weren't fooled, recovered the attempt and went on score their third touchdown, a Mason connection with Dawson Menegatti. That put the Cyclones up 24-0.

The Indians finally found some rhythm on offense, scoring 12 points in under three minutes with quarterback Keafan Goodwin connecting with Aaron Dietrch both times.

Montrose added another score to chop the lead to 24-19 before Rudd found the end zone for the second time to thwart the comeback attempt