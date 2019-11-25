The road wasn't kind to the Colorado State University-Pueblo men's basketball team this past weekend.

After starting the season with two impressive wins in the annual Al Kaly Shrine Classic at Massari Arena two week ago, the ThunderWolves ventured to Sioux Falls, S.D., to take part in the Dacotah Bank Classic.

The Pack returned with two losses, a 2-2 record and a learning experience, according to first-year head coach Matt Hammer.

CSU-Pueblo fell to Northern State (Minn.) 95-73 on Friday and dropped a 77-70 decision to host Sioux Falls on Saturday.

"We knew going in that (Northern State) was going to be a tough opponent and a tough environment," said Hammer, a Northern State alum. "They had seven of their top eight guys returning who played on a conference championship team. We just didn't quite match that intensity in the first half and got ourselves in a hole.

"The second day against Sioux Falls we didn't get off to a great start but battled back to make it a two-point game with two minutes left. But we didn't make the plays we needed to make to win."

Brandon McGhee had a strong weekend, scoring 19 and 21 points and averaging 20 points in the two games. And David Simental bounced back from a tough Friday performance to score 17 against Sioux Falls.

"Brandon is a senior and athletically looked like he belonged on the floor both nights," Hammer said. "He did a good job scoring and finding other guys, setting guys up.

"And Simental made some big plays Saturday."

Hammer said he and his team learned a couple things from the weekend, the start of a six-game road trip.

"It's the same thing we've been saying all year," he said. "We have to buy in on the defensive end of the floor. There were too many uncontested shots on Friday night and we didn't execute on the defensive end."

Hammer and his club will take that thought process to Kingsville, Texas, this week when the Pack plays against Texas A&M-Kingville and Angelo State.

"Big weekend for us in the middle of six straight road games," Hammer said. "We have to learn how to execute in unfamiliar settings and pick up some wins."

FOOTBALL: The No. 4 seeded CSU-Pueblo football team has begun preparations for its NCAA Division II second-round matchup with No. 1 seed Minnesota State University-Mankato at noon Saturday on the road. It marks the third consecutive season the Pack (11-1) has played the xxxxx (11-0) in the playoffs, losing the previous two times.

On the other side of the bracket, No. 6 Texas A&M-Commerce will visit No. 3 Colorado School of Mines in Golden. That game also starts at noon.

Chieftain interim sports editor Jeff Letofsky can be reached at jletofsky@chieftain.com or on Twitter @JeffLetofsky

RMAC MEN'S BASKETBALL STANDINGS

Fort Lewis;0-0;5-0

Dixie State;0-0;5-0

Westminster;0-0;5-1

New Mexico Highlands;0-0;4-1

UCCS;0-0;3-1

Western;0-0;3-2

CSU-Pueblo;0-0;2-2

Colorado Mesa;0-0;2-2

Colorado School of Mines;0-0;2-2

Adams State;0-0;0-0

South Dakota Mines;0-0;2-3

Regis;0-0;0-1

Black Hills State;0-0;1-3

MSU Denver;0-0;0-2

Colorado Christian;0-0;0-4

Chadron State;0-0;0-5

RMAC WOMEN'S BASKETBALL STANDINGS

Dixie State;0-0;5-1

Westminster;0-0;5-1

Fort Lewis;0-0;3-1 Black Hills State;0-0;3-2

Colorado Mesa;0-0;2-2

Colorado School of Mines;0-0;2-2

Regis;0-0;2-3

South Dakota Mines;0-0;1-2

CSU-Pueblo;0-0;1-2

Chadron State;0-0;1-5

UCCS;0-0;1-5

New Mexico Highlands;0-0;1-4

Colo. Western;0-0;0-2

Colorado Christian;0-0;0-4

MSU Denver;0-0;0-4

Adams State;0-0;0-4