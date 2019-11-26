Winning on the road hasn't been an issue for the Colorado State University-Pueblo football team this season.

In fact, the ThunderWolves have posted a 5-0 mark away from the friendly confines of the Neta & Eddie DeRose ThunderBowl. They have won those five games in five different states — Colorado, Nebraska, New Mexixco South Dakota and Utah.

Now, with the stakes at their highest, the Pack needs to win in another state if it expects its season to continue.

Saturday at noon, CSU-Pueblo travels to Mankato, Minnesota, to take on Minnesota State University-Mankato in the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs. The Pack (11-1) is the No. 9 ranked team in the country and No. 4 in Super Region Four.

The ThunderWolves are coming off a 17-0 shutout of Augustana (S.D.) in the first round of the playoffs last Saturday at the ThunderBowl.

The Mavericks (11-0) are the No. 4 team in the country and the No. 1 seed in Super Region Four. They received a first-round bye.

The teams meet Saturday for the fourth time in their histories. MSU-Mankato holds a 2-1 edge in the series, winning the past two times.

In fact, the Mavericks knocked the Pack out of the Division II playoffs the past two seasons.

Last year, MSU-Mankato posted a 24-10 victory in Mankato, also in the second round. Two years ago, the teams met in the first round of the playoffs with the Mavericks prevailing 16-13 in overtime. That game also was in Mankato.

CSU-Pueblo's lone victory came on a neutral field in Kansas City, Mo., in the 2014 national championship game. The Pack won that contest 13-0.

On the other side of the bracket, No. 3 Colorado School of Mines (12-0) hosts No. 6 Texas A&M-Commerce (10-2) in Golden. That game also is at noon.

Playing at home has been a boon for the Mavericks, who are 55-8 on their home turf in the past nine seasons. They have lost only three regular season games at home with five of the other losses coming in the Division II playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Pack is 9-6 all-time in the playoffs — 6-4 at home, 2-2 on the road and 1-0 at a neutral site (Kansas City).

So, how does CSU-Pueblo break the trend of the past two seasons and advance to the national quarterfinals?

Immediately after the Augustana win, CSU-Pueblo head coach John Wristen had this to say about going back to Mankato: "I'm glad we're continuing to play. We don't care who we're going to play. We're lucky enough to play against a great Mankato team. They are very good both defense, offense, special teams.

"They are a solid team. We're looking forward to going and compete."

CSU-Pueblo has an opportunity to play another home game. Should it defeat Mankato and Texas A&M-Commerce knocks off Colorado Mines, the quarterfinals would be played in Pueblo Dec. 7. Another scenario: If the Pack wins and Colorado Mines wins, the quarterfinal game would be in Golden.

The Orediggers defeated the ThunderWolves 34-14 earlier this season in Pueblo in the third game of the season.

