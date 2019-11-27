Voted on by the state's coaches, the Colorado High School Activities Association has released three all-state teams from the fall with plenty of Pueblo representation.

Tuesday, the CHSAA started with the all-state volleyball teams and two Pueblo student-athletes made the first-team cut in Pueblo County High School's Kinley Gomez and Pueblo West's Raegen Emery.

Gomez finished the year with 318 kills with Emery right behind at 317, putting them in second and third in the South-Central League.

In front of them was all-state second-teamer Sammy Meehan from Pueblo County as she posted 385 kills.

Gomez and Meehan were joined the Hornets libero in Mari Benitez with her honorable mention selection.

Joining Emery from Pueblo West on he honorable mention list was sophomore Bella Adams who finished with a .414 hitting percentage to lead the S-CL and all of Class 4A.

Pueblo also earned representation on the honorable mentions from Central's Alicia Lest, South's Carlie Sweckard, East's Linsey Whipple and Rye's Ashlyn Romine.

In the boys soccer realm, Centennial earned second-team representation with Francisco Chavez earning a spot on the squad.

Joining the Bulldogs senior in the honorable mentions was Centennial's keeper in Jesse Chavez.

Filling out the rest of the Pueblo list is Pueblo West's Preston Gasperetti, East's David Perez-Rubio, Dolores Huerta's Enrique Flores and Bryant Garcia, and Rye's Daniel Indjger.

Back on Nov. 12, the all-state softball team was released with only one Pueblo team making the teams portion of the selections and that was the S-CL co-MVP in South's Bella Archuletta.

The Colts senior was far from alone though with plenty of other making it on the honorable mentions list.

Her co-MVP in the S-CL from Pueblo County was Kaylin Mares as she was named an honorable mention and joined by her Hornets teammate in Jacelynn Trujillo.

Pueblo West and Central landed two players in the list with Jasmine Garbiso and Dekota Rojas for the Cyclones, and Breanna Baca and Savannah Autobee for the Wildcats.

Shannon Vivoda also made the list to represent East.