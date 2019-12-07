Before each football game, there’s a coin flip.

The two sides meet at midfield for a 50-50 chance to help decide who starts with the ball and which direction they’re going.

Palmer Ridge High School won the toss, and in the second quarter, the Bears made their own luck on another 50-50 chance.

Bears wide receiver Kaden Dudley went up for a pass between Pueblo South’s John Lopez and Connor Huth, came down with the ball and had nothing but open grass to break a 7-7 tie.

The Bears went up 14-7 and never looked back as multiple big plays like Dudley’s deflated the Colts and powered Palmer Ridge to a 35-13 victory and its third consecutive Class 3A state title.

“It was kind of an in the moment play, natural instincts,” Dudley said. “I hit the crease and saw Luke launch it up. I had to change the pace of the game, I just had to do it for my team, not for myself. That play got us rolling.”

Pueblo South tied the game with 4:48 left in the first half after running back George Longoria broke through the left side of the Bears’ defense and scampered into the end zone for a 23-yard touchdown.

Momentum swung in favor of the Colts playing in their hometown of Pueblo at the Neta and Eddie DeRose ThunderBowl, especially since the Bears went stale on offense with two three-and-outs and an interception from the Colts’ Connor Huth before Longoria found paydirt.

On 2nd-and-22 from their own 13, Bears QB Luke Mcallister rolled to his left and threw up the prayer to Dudley, silencing the home crowd and the Colts sideline.

“All props to Kaden on that, he saved me,” Mcallister said of the play. “At that point, I knew what I wanted and I saw him open. I took a shot down field and I got hit on it, but he made a great play, took off and I couldn’t be more proud of him.”

South responded with a three-and-out of their own and the Bears drove home the knife two plays later.

Mcallister, a Colorado State commit and the game’s MVP, rolled to his right and hit Colorado’s all-time leader in receiving yards, Anthony Roberson, for a 28-yard TD and helped put the Bears up 21-7 going into the break.

Two plays into the second half, Dudley did it again after catching a slant, making a couple guys miss and took off for an 81-yard TD to put the Bears up 28-7 and silent the still-hopeful Colt crowd.

“I think we just made a few mistakes here and there and it kind of messed us up a little bit,” South senior Jackson Dickerson said. “We’re such a close group and we were so excited about (tying the game in the second quarter). It was a tough one today.”

Pueblo South entered the matchup after winning its last two playoff games on its final possession of the game, so optimism still remained.

Junior Luke Guarienti helped set the Colts up with a 49-yard catch-and-run to get down to the Bears 21-yard line before Colts QB Logan Petit took it in from one yard out.

The score plus a missed extra point made it 28-13 with 8:24 left in third quarter.

But outside of the Colts’ two scoring drives, the offense that averaged 36 points coming into the title game looked out of sync with Longoria bottled up for only 60 yards on the ground, 80 less than his 140 per game average.

“They played really good defense, they played at a really high level on defense,” Petit said. “We just have to have an attitude. It’s not a small versus big thing because I know our guys can play with them. They might be big but we could block them.”

Palmer Ridge responded quickly once more with another big play, this time a 53-yard pass down the middle to Marcellus Reed with 5:50 left in the third.

Three of the Bears’ five touchdowns came on plays of 50 yards or more, which Pueblo South coach Goddard thinks wasn’t indicative of how his team’s defense truly played.

“They shut down the run and did a lot of good things,” Goddard said of his team's defense. “Defensively, they battled and they played hard and did what we asked them to do. They did a really good job against the run. (Palmer Ridge) just hit a couple big plays over the top on us.”

Mcallister finished the game going 7 for 18 with 265 passing yards, four TDs and one interception as the Bears ran the ball a majority of the fourth to dwindle down the clock.

Dudley hauled in only three catches, but two of them went for TDs as the CU commit finished with 175 yards.

Defensively, the Bears held the Colts to only 227 total yards and came up with two interceptions to help Palmer Ridge win its third consecutive title.

“I feel great and it’s indescribable,” Mcallister said. “I can’t thank my teammates enough. I wouldn’t be here without them and we did our job (Saturday) and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Pueblo South was looking for its second football title after the Colts took home the Class 4A crown in 2017.

Instead, they’ll head down the street with the silver trophy, but are still proud of being able to “crash the party,” as Goddard described in reference to the Colts being ranked No. 8 coming into the season.

“Playing all four years with these seniors has been a fun experience,” Petit said. “This game hurts, but we have to move on now.”

The Colts will lose 19 seniors after finishing the year 12-2, including Dickerson and Petit.

The final ride for a senior class that felt what it was like to win a state title in 2017 didn’t see the season end how they wanted.

But the journey to get there is what Goddard told his team to remember the most.

“I wouldn’t trade them for the world,” Dickerson said on his fellow seniors. “To be on this journey with them for four years and be part of great teams…

“This has been the greatest time I’ve had playing football.”

