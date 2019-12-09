David Simental had a career night on Saturday in Durango.

The Pueblo West High School product, a sophomore transfer, poured in 42 points in a 98-95 overtime loss to Fort Lewis in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play.

Simental's performance ranks fifth all-time in CSU-Pueblo history. All four of the other performances came prior to 1997. It was the most points since Chris Golden's 39-point effort on Jan. 23, 2016.

A 6-foot-2 guard, Simental made 15 of 27 field goals, including 6 of 12 from 3-point range. He also made six of eight free throws. To top it off, he had four rebounds and a steal, playing 45 minutes. He scored 19 points in the first half, 18 in the second half and five in the overtime session.

The loss left the ThunderWolves with a weekend split as they opened RMAC play. They defeated Adams State University 72-60 on Friday night.

CSU-Pueblo first-year head coach Matt Hammer had this to say after the game: "Our guys battled tonight. They're really starting to figure some things out. Getting down by as many as 16 in the second half and fighting back, our guys showed a lot of heart and toughness. We're excited to get to Massari (this) week."

With a 3-5 overall mark and 1-1 record in the conference, the Pack returns home for two games against a pair of Utah teams — Westminster (8-0, 3-0) on Friday night and Dixie State (7-2, 2-1) on Saturday. Both games tip off at 7:30 p.m.

Westminster and Dixie State are two of the top teams in the RMAC at this early juncture and will supply the ThunderWolves with a solid measuring stick.

This weekend's games will be the only home appearance for the Pack in the month of December and first appearance at home in a month. It'll be at home for three different RMAC two-game series' in January.

Simental improved his team-leading scoring average to 16.5 points a game following the weekend. On the season, he's shooting 47.4 percent from the field, 36.6 from 3-point range and has made 90 percent of his free throws to go along with a team-best eight steals.

Three other Pack players are averaging double figures. Brandon McGhee is scoring at a 13.0 clip, Bryce Sanchious at 11.4 and Jaeden Bowles 10.3. Sanchious leads the team with 6.1 rebounds a game.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: After splitting their first two RMAC games this past weekend, the ThunderWolves return to Massari Arena to open the home conference slate this weekend.

The Pack defeated Adams State University 64-50 last Friday before dropping a 67-54 decision to Fort Lewis in Durango on Saturday. It takes a 2-5 overall mark and 1-1 league record into this weekend's home openers. CSU-Pueblo tangles with Westminster (8-1, 3-0) at 5:30 p.m. Friday before hosting Dixie State (6-3, 1-2) at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Massari Arena.

Sophomore JaNaiya Davis is the lone Pack player to average double-digit scoring at 16.1 points a game. Sydni Williams is scoring 9.6 points a game and Khiya Adams 9.0. Williams leads the team in rebounding with a 6.7 average.

RMAC MEN'S BASKETBALL STANDINGS

Dixie State;3-0;8-0

Regis;2-0;7-1

Westminster;2-1;7-2

UCCS;2-1;5-2

Colorado School of Mines;2-1;5-3

Fort Lewis;1-1;7-1

New Mexico Highlands;1-1;6-1

Colorado Mesa;1-1;5-3

MSU Denver;1-1;5-3

Adams State;1-1;3-5

CSU-Pueblo;1-1;3-5

Chadron State;1-1;2-6

Black Hills State;1-2;3-5

Western;0-2;3-5

Colorado Christian;0-2;0-8

South Dakota Mines;0-3;3-6

RMAC WOMEN'S BASKETBALL STANDINGS

Westminster;3-0;8-1

Fort Lewis;2-0;6-1

Colorado Mesa;2-0;6-2

Colo. Western;2-0;4-2

MSU Denver;2-0;3-5

CSU-Pueblo;1-1;2-5

Chadron State;1-1;3-8

Adams State;1-1;1-5

Colorado Christian;1-1;1-7

Dixie State;1-2;6-3

Black Hills State;1-2;4-4

South Dakota Mines;1-2;2-4

Colorado School of Mines;0-2;3-4

Regis;0-2;2-6

New Mexico Highlands;0-2;1-6

UCCS;0-2;1-7