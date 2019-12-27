The motto for the South High School football program during the 2017 season was "Chase Excellence."

Four months later, the Colts not only chased excellence but became achieved excellence as the best team in the state in their classification.

South won the Class 4A state championship Dec. 2, 2017, beating Pine Creek 25-14 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver.

It capped a 13-1 season that saw South win its first state football championship in the 59-year history of the school. The Colts won their first crown in their first appearance in a title game.

“It’s something we worked for our whole life,” South senior Thomas Pannunzio said after the victory. “It’s an indescribable feeling. It’s insane. It’s crazy knowing we were the first ones to do something like this.

“It’s a huge honor for the city of Pueblo to be able to come out here and get a state championship.”

It was the fourth season in a row a team from Pueblo won a state championship. East won Class 3A state titles from 2014-16.

Although it wasn't a perfect season as the Colts lost once — a double-overtime 55-54 defeat against rival Pueblo West — 10 consecutive wins following that loss was enough to achieve a gold trophy.

Along the way, South won the Foothills League and dominated in the playoffs en route to the title game.

The Colts opened with a 41-7 win over Montrose, the program’s first postseason victory since 2013. Next came a 35-14 win at Vista Ridge. And with a 21-14 win over Broomfield at Dutch Clark Stadium, South was headed for the championship game.

There, the Colts dominated Pine Creek. They jumped to an early 13-0 lead with Marcell Barbee catching a 67-yard touchdown pass and Jesse Anzar a 31-yarder. Both came from quarterback Zach Cozzolino, now playing at Colorado State University-Pueblo.

After Pine Creek pulled within 13-7 early in the second half, Pannunzio answered with a 92-yard kickoff return. Cozzolino added a late fourth-quarter sneak for a touchdown to seal the title.

“Our work finally paid off,” Cozzolino said. “We knew while putting in all the work we did in the offseason that this is the goal we wanted to reach. I love this group of guys. It’s humbling. We’re proud.”

Cozzolino finished 16 of 28 for 295 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Barbee caught eight passes for 199 yards and the touchdown.

An impressive contingent of South fans, and many other fans from Pueblo, joined in the Colts' celebration of history.

“The motto coming into the year was to chase excellence and be uncommon,” Barbee, a senior, said. “We’ve definitely been those two things all year long. It’s great to see it pay off now.”

