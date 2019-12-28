Every team needs a leader or a group of them.

Coming into the season, it was pretty obvious who it would be for the Pueblo County High School boys basketball team, considering senior Colin Raper was the only returner with significant varsity experience.

However, an injury that sidelined Raper for the second consecutive football season in the fall left the Hornets concerned about the point guard’s availability.

But those worries have been cast aside after watching Raper help take over his Hornets squad.

“There’s a lot of pressure on (Raper) and he knows that,” Hornets coach Matt Andenucio said. “I was very proud of his approach to that (leadership) role these last few games.”

Raper doesn’t lead the Hornets in any of the five main statistical categories.

But he is either second in third in points, rebounds, steals and assists.

Having someone who can get and scrap in any part of the game is something the rest of the young Hornets squad can learn from.

“(Raper) brings energy and he’s our spark,” Hornets senior Jordan Manzanares said. “He helps the team and when he moves, we move.”

Of course getting to the leadership point hasn’t been physically easy.

A broken collarbone sidelined Raper during his junior football season and then a leg injury ended his senior football season before it even started.

Recovering from those injuries has been an obstacle for basketball season, but Andenucio has been impressed with Raper’s ability to recover and succeed.

But, as the cliché goes, sports are also a mental game, especially when it comes to leadership.

Having to appreciate his time on the court and knowing that all eyes would be on him is something Andenucio feels has made Raper grow in his maturity and ability to make this teammates better.

“We put a lot of pressure on him to do a lot of stuff, he’s asked to run our offense,” Andenucio said. “Physically, he’s very tough, but the mental part of his game has really started to come around. He’s starting to respond better to calls, respond better to teammates and overall.”

Last week against Cheyenne Mountain, Raper and fellow senior Manzanares helped the Hornets push the No. 3 Indians to the brink in a 72-68 Pueblo County loss.

Raper hit three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points while Manzanares made four from deep and finished with a team-high 20 points.

Seeing the toughness on the court each day has shown the inexperience squad what it takes to try and be great.

“When I found out the news (of Raper’s football injury) I was broken because he’s my quarterback,” Manzanares said. “He wasn’t even expected to play but he came back and it’s astonishing to me. We definitely need him on the team.”

At 3-5 and currently the last team in the playoffs at No. 48 in the Class 4A RPI rankings, the Hornets have plenty to do coming out of the break.

They’ll jump right back into the swing of things when they open the Roughrider Shootout in Roosevelt at 4:30 p.m. Thursday against Steamboat Springs.

No matter what time of the season though, the Hornets know that No. 11 (Raper) will be there ready to go.

“That’s two years in a row he’s missed his football season and had to come back from injury,” Andenucio said. “I don’t even think he’s 100 percent yet, but he’s still learning to play with it. I still look for him to be our guy. I don’t really baby him through it.

“If he says he’s good, he’s good.”

Chieftain sports reporter Austin White can be reached by email at awhite@chieftain.com or on Twitter @ajw_sports.