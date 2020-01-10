As the two-time Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Academic Player of the Year, you might expect Jason Anderson to be somewhat cerebral on the basketball court.

He is.

As the Colorado State University-Pueblo senior men's basketball player heads down the path to wrap up his college athletic career, he's making sure to have fun.

"Just enjoy my teammates and play as hard as I can even if I'm not scoring the most points," Anderson said about his approach this season. "If I'm playing my butt off this whole last year, I'll be able to look back on it and be proud of it."

The United States Air Force Academy transfer has been a fixture since arriving on the CSU-Pueblo campus in 2017. He's been the man in the middle for the ThunderWolves and is enjoying a solid start to his final season.

As a sophomore, Anderson made a huge splash in the league where he averaged 14.5 points and led the Pack in rebounds with 6.6 per game. He shot an incredible 76.7 percent from the field.

As a junior, he started 26 of 28 games and again led the team in rebounding at 5.2 per game. He was second on the squad in both points per game (10.8) and assists (1.9). Once again, he was efficient shooting the basketball at 54.7 percent.

This season, the 6-foot-8 Anderson is averaging 8.0 points and 5.4 rebounds a game. He's second in the RMAC with a 61.8 percent field-goal percentage, although he hasn't shot enough to qualify among the leaders.

And he's enjoying every single minute being part of a new-look program with first-year head coach Matt Hammer.

"It's a lot of fun even though we have only three guys on the team that were here last year," Anderson said. "Everybody else is new. Sometimes it takes some time to mold together.

"We enjoy playing together, we enjoy spending time together. It's just another bonus being on this team."

It's also taken time for Anderson to figure out his role on the team.

"It takes a little bit of time to figure out your role on the team," he said. "We're starting to figure exactly what our job is on the team, how to do our jobs consistently every night.

"The more I buy into my role, the more I'll help the team. If we all do that, we'll be dangerous come the end of the year."

