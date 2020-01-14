Massari Arena will be the place to be on Saturday night.That's when Denver Nuggets' super mascot Rocky will return to Pueblo for Colorado State University-Pueblo's annual Take A Kid To A Game Night presented by Legacy Bank.

Presented by the Shandy Clinic, Rocky will perform during the Pack's women's basketball game against Chadron State College starting at 5:30 p.m. He also will show off his exciting brand of entertainment during the men's game between the ThunderWolves and the Eagles starting 20 minutes after the women's game.

All kids 17 & under will receive free general admission tickets to the doubleheader between the Pack and Eagles. There will be a Kid Zone at Massari for Take A Kid To A Game Night. This Kid Zone will feature coloring and face-paint stations, free drinks donated by Pepsi, and autographs from Pack basketball players. Kids can also take a picture with CSU-Pueblo mascot, Wolfie.

The game also is NBA night at Massari Arena. Fans are encouraged to wear jerseys and shirts inspired by their favorite NBA teams.

On Friday night, the doubleheader between CSU-Pueblo and MSU Denver will be Parkview Medical Center night at Massari Arena. In honor of Parkview Appreciation Night, fans are encouraged to dress like a doctor or medical professional.

For tickets to either of these events, call 719-549-2050 or stop by the CSU-Pueblo athletics box office in Massari Arena. The Massari Arena box office is open Monday- Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

MEN'S BASKETBALL: The Pack returns home following a two-game split on the road to begin a four-game homestand on Friday against MSU Denver (8-7, 4-5). CSU-Pueblo defeated Western Colorado 79-71 Friday before dropping an 86-74 decision to Colorado Mesa on Saturday. It plays Chadron State (3-12, 2-7) on Saturday night. WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: CSU-Pueblo tries to right the ship after dropping two straight RMAC road games to Western Colorado (61-50) and Colorado Mesa (59-41) this past weekend. The ThunderWolves have dropped four in a row to open the 2020 portion of the season to fall to 3-11 overall and 2-7 in the RMAC. They get MSU Denver (5-10, 4-5) on Friday and Chadron State (3-15, 1-8) on Saturday to try and get back on the winning track. Chieftain interim sports editor Jeff Letofsky can be reached at jletofsky@chieftain.com or on Twitter @JeffLetofsky

RMAC MEN'S BASKETBALL STANDINGS

Dixie State;7-2;12-3

Colorado School of Mines;7-2;11-5

Black Hills State;7-2;20-5

UCCS;6-3;10-4

Colorado Mesa;6-3;10-5

New Mexico Highlands;5-4;10-4

CSU-Pueblo;5-4;7-8

Fort Lewis;4-5;10-5

Regis;4-5;9-6

Westminster;4-5;9-6

MSU Denver;4-5;8-7

South Dakota Mines;4-5;7-8

Western;3-6;6-9

Adams State;3-6;5-10

Chadron State;2-7;3-12

Colorado Christian;1-8;1-14



RMAC WOMEN'S BASKETBALL STANDINGS

Colorado Mesa;9-0;13-2

Westminster;8-1;13-2

Fort Lewis;7-2;11-3

Western;7-2;9-4

Dixie State;6-3;11-4

Black Hills State;6-3;9-5

Colorado School of Mines;5-4;8-6

Colorado Christian;5-4;5-10

MSU Denver;4-5;5-10

Regis;4-5;7-8

UCCS;3-6;4-11

South Dakota Mines;3-6;5-8

CSU-Pueblo;2-7;3-11

Adams State;2-7;2-13

Chadron State;1-8;3-15

New Mexico Highlands;0-9;1-13