Dan Radiff has coached Pueblo County High School swimming longer than the Hornet Invitational has been an invite.

The 34th annual event began Friday in the Hornets’ home pool with 15 teams competing for the crown.

After swimming prelims, the veteran Radiff feels like his team is in a solid spot to go after some fast swims in today’s finals.

“I’ve witnessed many of them, 34 of them, and this is one that is extremely exciting,” Radiff said. “You try to make the top 12 and we have kids that are making the top six and only one of them is a senior. The rest are all underclassmen.”

The Hornets have known all year they would be a young team and Friday proved it with several fast swims from underclassmen.

But a couple juniors still stole the show in Kandi Liberato and Rachel Paolucci.

Liberato took the top seed for today’s 100 yard backstroke final by finishing .07 seconds off of the Pueblo County school record in the event.

“(Liberato) was just trying too hard,” Radiff said. “Stay calm like she did in the 100 where we want her to go one flat. Her relay split was a 57 (seconds).”

For Paolucci, personal goals were toppled and the junior contributed to a couple relay teams that will be in the final heats and looking to finish high on the podium.

In the 100 yard freestyle, Paolucci nearly went under one minute with a 1:00.03 time, but the time was still the fastest on the season for her.

Add in her split times in the relays and Radiff couldn’t be happier for the junior heading into today.

“(Paolucci) couldn’t get under 1:00.05, every meet she hit that split,” Radiff said. “I said, ‘We’re going to get better,’ and she chose (Friday) to drop and hopefully in the open and the relay split she goes 59s and we really give Cheyenne Mountain a swim.”

The No. 1-ranked team in Class 4A in Cheyenne Mountain will be the favorites for the Hornet Invitational’s finals scheduled to being at 2:30 p.m. today.

While winning overall isn’t the main goal, the Hornets still have their eyes on the competition, specifically with Class 3A’s No. 3-ranked team in Salida.

Pueblo County is ranked right behind the Spartans at No. 4, so placing ahead of them would be an important sign for Radiff and the Hornets.

“We have to do it all over again and then we’ll count it up and see how it all turns out,” Radiff said. “Like I said at the beginning of the year, we’re going to be young.

“But we’re going to come as an army.”

