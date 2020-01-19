When the Colorado State University-Pueblo men's basketball team needed a bucket Saturday night, they found one of the largest players on the court.

Senior Jason Anderson, at 6-foot-8 and 240 pounds, pumped in a season-high 24 points to lead the Pack to an 85-71 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference victory over Chadron State.

The win snapped a mini two-game losing streak for the ThunderWolves, who improved to 8-9 overall and 6-5 in the conference where there's a massive logjam in the middle of the standings.

Chadron State fell to 3-14 and 2-9.

Anderson pumped in nine points to go along with seven rebounds during the first half when CSU-Pueblo built a 40-33 lead. He was even better in the final 20 minutes.

"It was part of our plan to get me some looks inside," said Anderson, who finished with nine rebounds, a block and two steals. "I had a couple bad turnovers the first couple possessions of the game. Thankfully, coach didn't go away from me. I made good use of those touches later in the game."

But the Eagles never went away despite the T-Wolves building leads as high as nine points in the second half. That's when Anderson was called upon.

Each time Chadron State pulled close, Anderson responded.

With the Pack holding a 59-56 cushion near the nine-minute mark, Anderson pulled in an offensive rebound, was fouled and converted the free throw.

Then, with the Eagles still menacing with five minutes to play, Anderson made back-to-back hook shots inside to provide the T-Wolves with a 77-69 advantage.

He ended up scoring 13 of his 24 points in the second half when the game was on the line.

"(Chadron) plays so hard," Anderson said. "We got up on them and once we felt like momentum was going our way, they are one of those teams that fight and won't let you."

The teams played a bit of 7-up in the first half.

The game was tight through the first 10 minutes before the Eagles gained control, pulling away from a 23-all tie with a seven-point spurt.

But the Pack had an answer with a 13-0 run of its own with Bendiguz Bonifert coming off the bench to nail a 3-pointer and add two free throws. Then, three consecutive dunks by Jaedon Bowles, Bryce Sanchious and Anderson put the T-Wolves up 36-30. They settled for a seven-point cushion, 40-33, at the half.

"The big thing here tonight is we came out with some intensity," CSU-Pueblo coach Matt Hammer said. "Last night (in a loss to MSU Denver) we took the first 20 minutes off and tried to come back in the second half. Tonight, we controlled it and played our game."

Point guard Brandon McGhee chipped in with 16 points and seven assists and Jaedon Bowles had 11 and Tyson Gilbert 10, including two big 3s down the stretch.

Brian Rodriguez-Flores topped the Eagles with 19 points and Michael Sparks added 13.

The Pack outrebounded the Eagles 43-31 with McGhee getting a double-double leading the way with 10 boards.

CSU-Pueblo 85, Chadron State 71



CHADRON STATE (3-14, 2-9)

Andrew 2-5 0-0 4, Coleman 0-3 0-0 0, Rodriguez-Flores 8-18 3-5 19, Jefferson 4-12 00 9, Jackson 2-10 3-4 8, Sparks 5-8 1-2 13, Sepeda 0-2 -0 0, Delimont 1-2 0-0 3, Cordova 0-0 0-0 0, Bell 2-4 0-0 5, Gray 4-5 1-1 9, DiMarco 0-0 0-0 0, Sund 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 28-71 8-12 71.

CSU-PUEBLO (8-9, 6-5)

Oldham 2-3 1-3 6, Bowles 4-7 3-5 11, Anderson 10-11 4-6 24, McGhee 7-13 2-2 16, Simiental 3-5 2-4 9,, Boeglin 0-0 0-0 0, Gilbert 4-7 0-0 10, Bonifert 1-3 4-5 7, Ajang 0-0 0-0 0, Snchious 1-7 0-0 2, Syle 0-0 0--0 0. Totals: 32-56 16-25 85.

Halftime—CSU-Pueblo 40, Chadron State 33. 3-Point Goals—Chadron 7-27 (Sparks 2-3, Andrew 1-2, ackson 1-4, Bell 1-2, Delimont 1-2, Jefferson 1-5, Sund 0-1, Coleman 0-2, Rodriguez-Flores 0-4); CSU-Pueblo 5-14 (Gilbert 2-4, Bonifert 1-2, Oldham 1-2, Bowles 0-1, Simental 1-1, Sanchious 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Chadron 31 (Rodriguez-Flores 6); CSU-Pueblo 43 (McGhee 10). Assists—Chadron 14 (Jackson 5); CSU-Pueblo 13 (McGhee 7). Total Fouls—Chadron 19, CSU-Pueblo 13.

A—2,377.