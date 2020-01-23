Winning any race against Class 4A's No. 1-ranked squad, the Cheyenne Mountain High School girls swim team, is impressive, and Pueblo County's Anna Maurello was the lone Hornet to do it two weeks ago in their meet against the Indians, Pueblo West and La Junta.

Maurello posted a 1 minute, 3.38 seconds time in the 100 butterfly to win the event and help the Hornets take second out of the four teams in the Hornets pool.

That time was just a warmup though for the Hornet Invite last weekend where Maurello finished fourth in the 100 butterfly with an even better time of 1:02.26, which is fast enough to qualify for the Class 5A meet, let alone 3A which the Hornets compete in.

— Austin White