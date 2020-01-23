Two weekends ago, Jaxon Garoutte and rest of the Pueblo County High School wrestling squad went west to California to compete in the Battle for the Belt tournament at Temecula High School.

Out of all the Hornets, Garoutte had the best weekend as he finished second in his weight class in a tournament that featured some of the nations best wrestlers.

The senior's performance helped lift Pueblo County into an 11th place finish as a team.

And just last weekend, Garoutte took the individual title at the Top of the Rockies tournament at 152 pounds as he continues his quest to repeat as a state champion come February.

Pueblo County will dual East next Wednesday in a highly-anticipated matchup between two of Class 4A's top ranked squads.

— Austin White