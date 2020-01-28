A Red Out is on tap when the Colorado State University-Pueblo wrestling team hosts No. 13 Adams State University at 6 p.m. Thursday at Massari Arena.

It marks the Pack's first of three home dates on the season. It also wrestles San Francisco State at 6 p.m. Saturday at Massari and Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. against Western Colorado.

The ThunderWolves are coming off a narrow 23-22 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference dual loss against No. 25 Colorado Mesa last Friday. The loss dropped CSU-Pueblo's overall dual record to 2-4 and RMAC mark to 1-1. The Mavericks improved to 6-3 and 2-0.

The Pack led through six matches but Colorado Mesa tallied points in three of the final four matches to pick up the victory.

D'Andre Brumfield (133 pounds), Gavin Melendez (149), Ruben Garcia (157), Brendon Kelley (174) and Gavin Nye at heavyweight picked up wins.

A forfeit at 125 pounds provided the Mavericks six points.

MEN'S BASKETBALL: The ThunderWolves didn't get the sweep they were looking for this past weekend, defeating South Dakota Mines but falling to co-leader Black Hills State at Massari in RMAC play. With nine league games remaining, six on the road, the Pack must find a way to get a couple of road wins in order to qualify for the eight-team RMAC Tournament.

Currently, CSU-Pueblo (9-10, 7-6) is in a three-way tie for seventh place in the conference with Fort Lewis (13-6, 7-6) and Westminster (12-7, 7-6).

The stretch run starts Friday and Saturday when the Pack travels to Colorado Mines (13-7, 9-4) and UC-Colorado Springs (12-7, 8-6) for a pair of conference games. The Orediggers are third in the RMAC, the Mountain Lions sixth.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: The Pack split two home games over the weekend, falling to South Dakota Mines and upsetting Black Hill State. It left the ThunderWolves 5-13 overall and 4-9 in the conference.

CSU-Pueblo begins a four-game road trip Friday and Saturday when it travels to Colorado Mines (12-6, 9-4) and UC-Colorado Springs (4-15, 3-10).

Chieftain interim sports editor Jeff Letofsky can be reached at jletofsky@chieftain.com or on Twitter @JeffLetofsky

RMAC MEN'S BASKETBALL STANDINGS

Dixie State;11-2;16-3

Black Hills State;11-2;14-5

Colorado School of Mines;9-4;13-7

Colorado Mesa;8-5;12-7

New Mexico Highlands;8-5;13-5

UCCS;8-6;12-7

Fort Lewis;7-6;13-6

Westminster;7-6;12-7

CSU-Pueblo;7-6;9-10

Regis;6-7;11-8

MSU Denver;6-7;10-9

South Dakota Mines;6-7;9-10

Adams State;5-9;7-13

Western;4-9;7-12

Chadron State;2-12;3-17

Colorado Christian;1-13;1-19



RMAC WOMEN'S BASKETBALL STANDINGS

Colorado Mesa;12-1;16-3

Westminster;11-2;16-2

Western;10-3;12-5

Fort Lewis;10-4;14-5

Colorado School of Mines;9-4;12-6

Dixie State;8-5;13-6

Black Hills State;8-5;11-7

MSU Denver;7-6;8-11

South Dakota Mines;6-7;8-9

Regis;5-8;7-12Colorado Christian;6-8;6-14

CSU-Pueblo;4-9;5-13

Chadron State;3-10;5-17

UCCS;3-10;4-15

Adams State;3-10;3-16

New Mexico Highlands;0-13;1-17

RMAC WRESTLING STANDINGS

Colorado Mines;4-0;6-2

Western;2-0;7-5

Colorado Mesa;2-1;6-4

Adams State;1-1;2-2

CSU-Pueblo;1-1;2-4

N.M. Highlands;1-2;1-3

San Francisco St.;1-3;7-5

Chadron State;1-5;5-9