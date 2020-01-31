After a tough game against South High School, freshman Kadyn Betts looked defeated.

Betts, who is a forward for Central’s varsity basketball team, has already made an impact on the team in his first season as a freshman.

“He’s a natural surprise,” Central coach Brad Ranson said. “He’s a kid you want to set your offense around, he’s big and he can do a lot of damage inside.”

Thus far, Betts has played in 16 games and totaled 210 points, making him the second highest scoring player for the Wildcats, only 80 points behind junior Steve Hemphill.

“I think this season has gone well,” Betts said. “There’s a lot of learning curves, I’m lucky to have seniors like (Brandon Martin) and (Josh Gilmore) and everybody to help guide me through it.”

Once Betts began talking about basketball, the defeated look he carried disappeared and he seemed to find comfort in the game.

“Basketball is everything to me,” Betts said. “I play in the summer 24/7, I work out with everybody, as soon as I can I get into the gym. I go to basketball games, watch games on my phone whenever I can, and play games with my friends whenever I can. It’s just life.”

Basketball is an intrinsic aspect of the Betts family. Both his father, Kevin and brother, Kobi played basketball for the Wildcats, then went on to further their education while playing basketball at the collegiate level.

His father left Pueblo to play for San Diego State, where he had a successful career as a forward, and his brother is currently a guard for the Colorado School of Mines in Golden.

When asked how it felt to carry on a family tradition of excelling in the paint, Betts couldn’t have been more modest.

“It feels normal, it’s just a part of our family,” Betts said, “It’s just something we do, play basketball.”

Not surprising, Betts began playing basketball at a young age.

“I really don’t even remember when I started,” Betts said. “I think it was third grade when I started playing basketball.”

Being a young player, there are always going to be good and bad days, but Ranson believes that the potential Betts holds will outshine overall.

“He’s a freshman, so you’ve got to take the good and the bad with him,” Ranson said. “But he’s a good one, he’s going to be a force his sophomore, junior, senior year, he’s going to be tough. We’re really fortunate to have him.”

