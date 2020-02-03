The good news: The Colorado State University-Pueblo softball team made the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Tournament last season for the first time in three years.

The better news: Many of the players on that team return for the 2020 campaign.

The Pack finished 14-30 overall and 13-25 in the RMAC last season, reaching the postseason tournament as the No. 8 seed. It lost to Colorado Mesa 11-2 and MSU Denver 5-0 in the double-elimination bracket.

While making the tournament was an achievement, the record wasn't ThunderWolf-like.

In fact, the softball program hasn't had a winning season since the 2015 campaign when it was 28-23 overall and 23-13 in the RMAC.

"We definitely have a lot more depth coming back this year," seventh-year head coach Christie Koschke said. "We didn't start as strong as we hoped for last year but ended up finishing strong getting those wins we really needed to get us to the tournament. That was huge and speaks a lot to those girls for not giving up when we could have.

"Building off of that for this year, one of our main goals is to make it to the tournament again but improve on last year and keep moving forward. Win the games you are supposed to and be a little more consistent."

This year's 19-player roster consists of five seniors, six juniors, five sophomores and three freshmen.

Senior third baseman Marissa Piatt is the top returner after hitting .364 with seven doubles, eight home runs and 28 RBIs. She's likely moving to catcher.

Also back are right fielder Sabrina Felix and second baseman Gabby Moreno, who is likely moving to shortstop. Felix didn't commit an error last season and hit .336. Moreno hit .316, was first in hits with 50, scored 24 runs and had a team-high nine stolen bases.

"They've been here, they've played and know what to expect," Koschke said. "You are going to see a lot of the same faces, but in different positions.

The Pack returns its entire pitching staff with Hannah Anderson, Samantha Riesen and Taylor Strupp back in the circle. Anderson had a 4.06 ERA, Strupp 4.62 and Riesen 4.89. All three are looking to lower their ERAs.

"I think pitching is huge and it's the name of the game," Koschke said. "We need to work on that and focus on eliminating walks."

The Pack's ratio of walks to strikeouts was 11/2 to 1 last season.

Nevertheless, Koschke has high expectations for this club.

"I think we're capable of doing a lot of things," Koschke said. "These girls are extremely hard workers and they are determined. When you have that determined ball player that's what really makes the difference.

"The big things we're focusing on is one game at a time and control your controlables. If we can do that, we'll be in that mix at the end of the season."

