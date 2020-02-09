Looking at most people’s phones, the background on there usually has some kind of tie to happiness.

Whether that is a photo of a loved one, a family pet or even just a scenic view of a landscape.

For East High School wrestling’s Aaden Valdez, that spot has been reserved for a source of motivation.

“I have it written down on my phone so once I lock my phone it’s right there: runnerup,” Valdez said. “Every morning, every time I look at my phone it says ‘runnerup.’ That’s just to keep in the back of my mind that everything I do, I need to try and improve on everything. Even if it’s little.”

The runnerup that Valdez’s phone is referring to comes from the senior’s back-to-back years of finishing in second place at the state wrestling tournament as sophomore and junior.

But motivation has never been something Valdez has come up short in.

Especially considering the No. 2-ranked wrestler at 145 pounds in Class 4A, according to On the Mat Rankings, only has one eye and one hand with all five fingers.

On the Fourth of July in 2017, following Valdez’s freshman year at East, the grappler lost his left eye and all but his pinky on his left hand in a fireworks accident.

He had finished in fifth place at the state tournament earlier that year, but after suffering a significant injury only seven months away from the next state tournament, the expectations for Valdez were low.

“As soon as I came back and I was on the mat, everybody was like, ‘Oh, he’s not going to be the same, he’s not going to grow,’” Valdez said. “Coming out, putting everything I got to it, and coming out second, even though it wasn’t the best, it still felt great that even with the huge setback, I was able to push through it and beyond.”

Having seen Valdez the past four years, East coach Pat Laughlin hasn’t been surprised with what his senior has accomplished in his high school career.

And it’s started with Valdez never making excuses for the physical disadvantage he’s been dealt.

“(Valdez) is one of those kids where he never has an excuse,” Laughlin said. “A kid with just a pinky on his hand. He never uses that as an excuse. He ties his own shoes, buttons his shirts and buckles his belt.

“He just lives by the rule that there is no excuses and he works so hard that he’s made up for all of that.”

Fellow senior and three-time state champion Andy Garcia has seen first-hand the type of effort Valdez puts in everyday trying to get better.

But the biggest growth that Garcia believes he’s seen in Valdez doesn’t have much to do with the mat at all.

“Aaden is a grinder when it comes to working out,” Garcia said. “I think every year he has slowly gotten better at off the mat stuff, as far as his mentality and growing up. I think that’s really improved and that’s showing with his discipline and why he’s doing so well again.”

Of course, being a senior and displaying the type of work ethic Valdez puts in makes the 145-pounder one of the Eagles leaders in the wrestling room.

And the best part for Laughlin is that the younger guys follow Valdez’s lead.

“Aaden is one of the best leaders I’ve ever had as a coach,” Laughlin said. “He keeps everybody in check and he can get the guys to work extra hard and do extra, which sometimes the coaches can’t do that.”

There’s always room to have a little fun still, and Valdez isn’t one to shy away from it.

He can be seen and heard from the Eagles’ bench throughout a match trying to pump up his teammate on the mat and displays his own confidence.

No better example came in the Eagles dual against Central when Valdez held his opponent in a lock with his legs, struck a pose on the mat with his head resting in his hand, then spun around to get the pin a few seconds later.

Getting that type of energy from one wrestler is another important piece for the rest of the Eagles’ roster to try and follow.

“I think what (Valdez) is really good at is rallying the guys, as far as enjoying the moment for what it is,” Garcia said. “I think he’s the lighter tone to the mood and I think that’s what makes him so good with the younger kids.

“He brings smiles to everyone to where they can chill out.”

However, the time to chill has passed with regionals less than a week away on Feb. 14-15 where the Eagles will head to Cheyenne Mountain to earn their state spots.

Once again, Valdez looks like he could be one of the few wrestlers still grappling come the final night of the state tournament.

“In my mind, (Valdez is) really stepping it up because he’s eyeing that state title at the end,” Laughlin said. “He’s doing everything right to make that happen, whether it does or not, I don’t know. But he sure is taking the right steps.”

No matter the finish at state, Valdez has proven that an injury isn’t something that has to define an athlete.

Instead, it can be a source for athletes to push themselves to the next level.

“Any type of injury makes any one second guess themselves, whether it’s (Valdez’s) incident or something smaller,” Garcia said. “I think when someone faces adversity like that, it shows their true character if they can rally inside and, not necessarily prove the haters wrong, but prove themselves right that they are worth what they are telling everyone they are worth.

“I think that shows a lot about who he is, not just as a wrestler, but as a man as well.”

With the regular season over and the postseason ahead, Valdez is ready to prove himself right and to show that the East Side community support behind him hasn’t been in vain.

“Pretty much everyone I look is a reminder that there’s people cheering me on,” Valdez said. “There’s everybody hoping for the best for me.

“I want to show everybody that it wasn’t just a waste of time.”

