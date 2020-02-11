The Pueblo West High School girls basketball team continued to roll through the South-Central League on Monday.

The Cyclones routed East 63-24 at Jerry Kersey Gymnasium in a makeup game that was snowed out last Tuesday.

Pueblo West improved to 18-1 overall and 6-0 in league play. East is now 7-12 and 3-3.

Hannah Simental led the Cyclones, pouring in 19 points. Junior Marissa Leyva scored 11 off the bench and junior post player Shayla Padilla chipped in with 9.

While its offense was firing on all cylinders, Pueblo West's defense shut East down to help propel the team to victory.

"Effort, concentration and focus .... that's been the key," said Cyclones coach Gil Lucero. "They're doing a good job helping each other, putting pressure on the ball. That's making people uncomfortable and it's allowing us to use our team speed and jump passing lanes and things like that."

On Friday, the Cyclones held Centennial to 3 points and allowed zero made field goals. Through two quarters Monday, Pueblo West allowed just one field goal and 8 points. On Tuesday, they held East leading scorer Harlie Medrano to just four points — all on free throws — while allowing only 8 field goals total.

Pueblo West, currently ranked No. 2 in Class 4A's CHSAA poll and No. 1 in the RPI standings, will rely on its defense during its state title run.

"That's what we've been talking about: we have to be able to go out and play defense," Lucero said. "We know we have kids who can put the ball in the hole, but if we can play solid defense we have the last couple of games, we'll give ourselves a good chance to win any game that we're in."

The Cyclones find themselves in a good position to win a league title with four games remaining. Currently, Pueblo West is two games ahead of South heading into a matchup today at Jerry Kersey.

Lucero said the team must remained focus and not think ahead to the postseason. Meanwhile, Lucero must help ready his team for a title push.

"We're focused, we're executing our plays on both ends of the floor," Lucero said. "Our main focus is just to get out and play defense. We still haven't played our best game, and that's good. Hopefully we're peaking three or four weeks from now."

Pueblo West 63, Loser 24

P.West;14;15;24;10;—;63

East;4;4;9;7;—;24

Pueblo West —Simental 8 1-2 19; Leyva 4 2-2 11; Padilla 4 0-1 9; Louther 3 1-2 8; Dabovich 1 3-4 5; Smith 2 0-0 4; Sanchez 1 0-0 3; S. Gallery 1 0-0 2; K. Gallery 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 7-11 63. 3-point goals: 6. Fouls: 13.

East — Helzer 2 2-2 6; Medrano 0 2-6 4; Escajeda 2 0-0 4; Rivas-Medina 1 1-1 3; Garcia 1 1-2 3; Adame 1 0-0 2; Stanford 1 0-0 2. Totals 8 8-11 24. 3-point goals. Fouls: 15.

JV— Pueblo West 31, East 30