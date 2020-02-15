The postseason hopes remain alive.

The Colorado State University-Pueblo men's basketball team took a major step toward qualifying for the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Tournament with a 74-58 victory over UC-Colorado Springs on Friday night at Massari Arena.

The Pack rolled to a 32-27 first-half lead and cruised to the win. It had lost to the Mountain Lions two weeks ago in Colorado Springs.

CSU-Pueblo entered the weekend in 10th in the RMAC standings and are in a battle to finish in the top eight as the top eight teams qualify for the RMAC Tournament. The ThunderWolves improved to 11-13 overall and 9-9 in the conference, while UCCS fell to 15-8 and 11-7.

Brandon McGhee fired in 21 points, Bryce Sanchious had 18 and David Simental 15 to lead the Pack. CSU-Pueblo's bench outscored the Mountain Lions 42-19. The T-Wolves had 24 points off 21 turnovers.

"Good win," CSU-Pueblo Matt Hammer said. "We ended the first half well. We started the second half with a 14-0 run to start and the guys just kept it going. Our defense forced 21 turnovers and had a big impact on the game.

"McGhee and Sanchous had great games."

CSU-Pueblo tries to keep the momentum going at 7:30 p.m. today against Colorado School of Mines at Massari Arena.

BASEBALL: The ThunderWolves were a strike away from knocking off Montana State Billings at Rawlings Field on Friday before a four-run ninth-inning rally led to an 11-9 loss.

Leading 9-8 with two outs and the bases loaded in the top of the ninth inning, Tanner Parker delivered a three-run double to lift MSU-Billings to the victory. The loss left CSU-Pueblo at 2-2 on the season.

Easton Adler had two of the Pack's nine hits and drove in three runs.

The Pack plays Sioux (S.D.) Falls at 11 a.m. today and meets MSU-Billings again at 2:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL: The Pack dropped two games in the Edmond Regional Festival II to run its record to 0-7 to start the 2020 season. CSU-Pueblo fell to St. Edwards 9-5 and Oklahoma Baptist 8-0 in five innings on Friday.

Sabrina Felix and Marissa Piatt had two hits apiece in an eight-hit attack against St. Edwards. Felix and Kaitlyn Glaze had both of the Pack's hit in the nightcap against Oklahoma Baptist.

The ThunderWolves play twice more today in the festival at 9 a.m. against Oklahoma Christian and at 3 p.m. against Northeastern State before wrapping up their five-game jaunt against Lubbock Christian at 9 a.m. Sunday.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: JaNaiya Davis hit a 3-point hook shot at the buzzer in regulation to give the ThunderWolves a 59-56 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference victory over UC-Colorado Springs on Friday at Massari Arena.

The shot enabled the Pack to snap a four-game losing streak in improving to 6-17 overall and 5-13 in the conference. The Mountain Lions fell to 7-17 and 6-12.

Olivia Klaman had 15 points to lead CSU-Pueblo. Davis scored 14 with nine assists, Sydni Williams had 12 points and eight rebounds and Khiya Adams 10 points.

WRESTLING: Colorado School of Mines handed CSU-Pueblo a 26-20 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference dual loss on Friday in Golden.

The Pack picked up wins from No. 11-ranked D'andre Brumfield, Jasiah Williams, Isaiah Diggs, No. 12 ranked Gavin Nye and Parker McBride. Nye, 17-7 overall and 6-0 in the RMAC, has won nine consecutive matches with five pins and two technical falls.

The ThunderWolves finished their dual season 4-7 overall and 3-4 in the RMAC.

Chieftain interim sports editor Jeff Letofsky can be reached at jletofsky@chieftain.com or on Twitter @JeffLetofsky