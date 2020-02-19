Two teams that know each other as well as themselves.

Tuesday night East High School defeated South, 65-51, to win the South-Central League title at the Southwest Motors Events Center.

This is the first time East has won the title in seven years, and coach Mike Massaro said it was one of the team’s goals for the season to take it back.

“It's awesome, one of our goals coming into this season was to ‘RTL’ reclaim the league,” Massaro said. "It's been awhile since it's been on the East side, so it's good to get it back overt here."

The Eagles came into the game with energy, taking the lead and holding it. They were constantly facilitating scoring opportunities for each other and rebounding just as well.

Jaxson Herring, a junior center for the Eagles had 18 rebounds and 19 points throughout the game. Herring said keeping that momentum going stems from what he knows he needs to do for his team.

“He was all over the glass all night,” Massaro said. “He owned the boards, and that is what he is capable of. He’s a double-double machine, and when he can do that he puts our team on another level.”

Another advantage this team has, is the chemistry they have on the court.

“They know each other, they know where one another is going to be,” Massaro said. “They have that good chemistry where they can get on each other, and get that positive pressure on one another to set their games up, and that’s big to have.”

Herring said while the team has always had that bond, it has grown over the course of this season.

The Eagles also use non-verable communication which Massaro said they have used to both combat constantly barking at each other and for the scouting aspect of the game.

“If we can use our non-verbal cues, and communicate silently that gives us an advantage,” Massaro said.

Herring said the team has advanced over the season mostly due to Massaro’s consistent motivation.

“Coming into the first half of the season, we were having trouble getting where we wanted to be,” Herring said. “(Massaro) gets us ready for games, and gets on us when we’re not doing what we’re supposed to do.”

East will take on Pueblo West for their final game of the season at 7 p.m. Thursday at Jerry Kersey Gymnasium, and Massaro is expecting a dog fight.

“We’re going to enjoy this win, and go into practice (today) focused on Pueblo West, get our game plan going and be focused going into Thursday night,” Massaro said. “That’s a big game for positioning for playoffs, and it’s the last game of the year. It’s always a big one against them.”

South girls 45, East 35: This was a double header for East and South, before the Eagles took the S-CL title, the girls played and South girls won, 45-35, moving them to No. 31 in the RPI rankings.

The win means the Colts will host first round playoff games which start next Tuesday.

Jada Dupree had 15 of the team's 45 points, and 10 rebounds throughout the game.

