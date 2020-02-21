Kobi Betts wanted to play college basketball from the time he could pick up the orange sphere.

Besides, his father Kevin, enjoyed an outstanding career at San Diego State University.

But injuries prevented him from chasing his dream. Until now.

Just three days before his senior season at Central High School, Betts sustained a serious knee injury. He never played that season.

The former Central High School standout received an appointment to the United States Air Force Academy after high school and took it. Unfortunately, things didn't work out as planned at the Colorado Springs institution.

After giving the United States Air Force Academy a shot, Betts has found his niche at the Colorado School of Mines.

INJURIES HAMPER CAREER

A highly recruited player as a prepster, Betts was excited about showing off his wares his senior season. But it never happened.

In high school, Betts was an honorable mention all-state selection as a junior after averaging 20 points a game. He was considered one of the top players in the state as a member of the Chauncy Billups Elite club basketball team.

Three days before his season was to kick off, he tore the ACL in his left knee.

"I tore my ACL three days before the first game my senior season," Betts said. "I dealt with that rehabbing for six months and went away to the academy for six weeks of basic training.

"I went through physical therapy for six weeks and came out of that, battled my freshman year but didn't get any minutes. Getting back from injury and playing with a brace my entire freshman year wasn't easy."

Betts went through another surgery following the season "to clean up some thing around my knee from the original surgery," he said.

A BIG DECISION

Betts returned for his sophomore year with the Falccns but wasn't getting the minutes on the court he desired.

He was faced with a decision to remain at the academy or transfer to another institution.

"If you start your junior year at the academy, you are committed, all in," he said. "I had an opportunity to play at such a prestigious program and get a good education. But I also wanted to play basketball and wasn't getting the minutes.

"It was tough being at the academy. I love basketball but I also knew if you make it through four years at the academy you are set for life with all the benefits."

Betts made the choice to transfer and he chose Colorado School of Mines, a program that had recruited him out of high school.

COLORADO MINES CALLS

Betts made the move to the Golden school. He was forced to red-shirt because of the transfer when another major event occurred.

He was injured again.

"Last summer I tore my meniscus in my right knee just playing summer ball at Mines, he said.

Another rehab. More anxious moments.

But with a supportive family and God in his life, Betts pushed on and persevered.

"I wanted to put all my eggs in one basketball and wanted to make this situation work," Betts said. "I had lost two years of eligibility without playing much, getting a couple of trash minutes.

"Honestly, my love for basketball and knowing what I wanted to do and what God had planned for me kept me going."

MAKING A SPLASH

Despite a slow start and trying to get his legs underneath him, Betts finally found his niche with the Orediggers this season.

He's made an impact on a team that is among the top programs in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

Entering this weekend, he's averaging 10.2 points a game. Betts is shooting 45 percent from the field, 39 percent from the 3-point line and 82 percent from the free throw line. He is second on the team in steals with 23.

SHOWING OFF IN HOMETOWN

Betts returned to Pueblo with the Orediggers on Feb. 15, playing in his hometown for the first time in five years.

It was a memorable night.

Betts scored 23 points as Colorado Mines defeated Colorado State University-Pueblo 85-64.

"It was a blast," Betts said of his return. "I don't know what I can say about it. The ball was in my hands at the right time, my teammates found me at the right time.

"I had that date circled for a while to come home and play in front on my people."

ENJOYING EVERY MINUTE

Betts feels blessed for the opportunity to play basketball again and cherishes every moment he's on the court.

"With this opportunity I just want to make sure I don't lose sight of how long it's taken to get back on the court," he said. "Holy cow. Every single time I had to go through rehab ...

"We have such a dynamic team with so many guys ready to go on any given night."

Betts just wants to contribute any way he can.

"Those four years were such a humbling experience," he said. "After four years now, I remind myself this (basketball) is what you do. I just want to enjoy every minute on the floor. Now, every second I'm out there I just want to win basketball games."

