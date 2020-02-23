HAYS, Kansas — The Colorado State University-Pueblo baseball team knocked off Fort Hays twice in a nonconference doubleheader 4-0 and 6-2 on Saturday at Larks Park to grab a 2-1 series lead in the four-game nonconference series. The Tigers had defeated the Pack 1-0 in the series opener on Friday.

Brett Matthews threw a gem in the opener, firing six shutout innings with 12 strikeouts to even his season's record to 1-1. Johnathan Ramirez closed the game with a scoreless seventh.

Cody Beck and Aidan Welch led the ThunderWolves' 10-hit attack with two hits apiece.

The Pack scored twice in the third and added single runs in the fifth and seventh.

In the nightcap, the ThunderWolves struck for three runs in the second inning on a Ty Lewis three-run home run and never looked back. It scored two in the fifth and another in the sixth for a 6-0 lead before the Tigers struck for single runs in the sixth and seventh innings.

CSU-Pueblo outhit the hosts 7-6 with Beck, Welch and Stone Romero getting two hits apiece. Romero drove in two runs.

Gunner Pickett picked up the win on the mound.

The teams play the final game of the series at noon today.

MEN'S BASKETBALL: At Metro State in Denver, CSU-Pueblo dropped a 64-57 decision in RMAC play to MSU-Denver on Saturday. The loss, combined with a win by New Mexico Highlands at Chadron State, 96-76, eliminated the Pack (11-16, 9-12) from qualifying for the eight-team RMAC tournament. MSU-Denver improved to 11-16 and 7-14.

The ThunderWolves close out their season at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Massari Arena when they host New Mexico Highlands.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: At Metro State in Denver, JaNaiya Davis hit a put-back bucket in the waning seconds as the ThunderWolves survived a hectic fourth quarter to defeat the Roadrunners 66-65 in RMAC play.



CSU-Pueblo improved to 7-19 overall and 6-15 in the conference. MSU Denver fell to 12-15 and 11-10.

Davis finished with 20 points to tie with Syndi Williams for game-high honors. Khiya Adams added 14 points. Williams added nine rebounds.

The Pack wraps up its season at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Massari Arena against New Mexico Highlands.

SOFTBALL: CSU-Pueblo and Dixie State will open RMAC play at noon today with a doubleheader and conclude the four-game series with another twin bill at 11 a.m. Monday. The Pack enters the conference season with an 0-10 record. Dixie State is 12-2.



TRACK & FIELD: At Golden, in his first indoor track race in 21 months, Colorado State University-Pueblo senior Marcelo Laguera produced an NCAA automatic mark in the 5000m run to guide the ThunderWolves at the Mines Alumni Classic & Multi on Thursday and Friday.

The Pack totaled four additional NCAA provisional marks as both the men's and women's squads opened the 2019-20 season at the Steinhauer Fieldhouse on the campus of Colorado School of Mines.

Laguera redshirted last indoor season and his last race was at the 2018 NCAA Division II National Championships where he placed 12th with a time of 14:33.06. Friday he raced to a winning time of 14:34.68. With the track and elevation conversions he recorded an NCAA automatic time of 13:53.71. He ran 14:34.51 at the outdoor national championships in May to secure All-American honors and an eighth place finish.

In Friday's mile, senior Dylan Day raced to a provisional time after finishing second in the race by just .03 seconds. He crossed the finish line in 4:16.77. His time converted to the NCAA time of 4:05.29. Sophomore Patrick Scoggins placed third with a time of 4:31.34

In the 800m, junior Nathan Hood raced to a winning time of 1:55.89. He converted to a provisional mark of 1:52.55. The ThunderWolves went 1-2-3 in the race, as Scoggins was second with a time of 1:57.84 and freshman Keegan Cordova was third in 1:58.75.

On the women's side, junior Hailey Streff and junior Yasmine Hernandez finished first and second in the women's mile. Both produced NCAA provisional times and crossed the finish line just 0.18 seconds apart. Streff was first with a time of 5:08.42, while Hernandez placed second with a time of 5:08.60. Both secured the NCAA marks with converted times of 4:56.28 and 4:56.45, respectfully.

Junior Kayana Casias won the 800m run with her time of 2:28.16. She won the race by 10 seconds.

Th 4x400m relay team of sophomore Emma Sommer, Hernandez, Streff and VanPelt placed second with a time of 4:01.77.

— Compiled by Jeff Letofsky