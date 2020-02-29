There really isn’t much one can do once Darnell Kindred has the ball in his hands.

The East High School senior can drain an elbow jumper over his defender, or take him to the rim for a layup or even step back for a 3-pointer.

But what Kindred does the best isn’t something that requires countless hours in the gym.

He’s just a great human being.

“No. 1, how good of a person and young man that he is,” East coach Mike Massaro said about how he would describe Kindred to a college recruiter. “He comes from a great family, he’s a hard worker and he’s a smart kid.

“And then you can talk about his basketball game.”

Kindred’s production on the court is undeniable after leading the South-Central League in scoring this season with 17.6 points per game and the second most rebounds on East with 5.8 a night.

The love for the game started when Kindred was about four years old and it eventually drew him away from playing football to focus on getting better on the hardwood.

“My sophomore year I decided I was going to hang up my cleats and keep on the basketball shoes,” Kindred said. “That way I could have those two offseasons to really get better and focus on basketball.

“I’ve always loved basketball and being in the gym.”

Over the last four years at East, Kindred has worked his way to the top of the scoring ranks to eventually become the leader this season.

Fellow senior Marvin London Jr. has had a front row seat to Kindred’s progression since the two have played basketball together since second grade.

“Seeing him just progress through the years is amazing, he comes back better every year,” London Jr. said. “From freshman year to now, I feel like he’s 10 times better.

“Darnell brings a lot to the table for us, defensively, offensively, in our press, as a leader and just as an energy guy.”

That energy given to the sport is what Massaro has seen throughout Kindred’s years, especially the work he’ put into the weight room to get stronger.

But talent is always a nice bonus and Massaro believes Kindred is one of the best to walk the halls of East.

“He’s one of the more skilled players we’ve had come through the program,” Massaro said. “He understands the game, knows the game, he can adapt and he’s really worked on his shot and his outside game to go along with his inside game. His mid-range jumper is deadly.”

When asked about a potential player comparison, Kindred wasn’t really sure who as the mid-range game hasn’t been in the spotlight nowadays with the 3-point revolution.

But that talent is what helps Kindred make himself standout from the crowd.

And the energy he brings as a leader differentiates the Eagles senior as well.

“Darnell is a great guy and he’s full of energy,” London Jr. said. “He’s going to push you even when you’re not on the court. He’s going to push you in the classroom, he’s going to push you to be a better person. He’s overall, a great guy.”

In other words, Kindred hasn’t been comfortable with complacency and the biggest change Massaro has seen for Kindred is more about the unmeasurables.

“The maturity from his freshman year to being a senior,” Massaro said on the biggest growth for Kindred. “He’s such a good teammate. It’s never about him. It’s always about us and it’s about the win more than anything else.

“It’s a kid you definitely want in your program and one you’ll definitely miss when he’s gone.”

East is hoping that end doesn’t come until March 14, the day of the Class 4A state championship game.

Until then, the Eagles have business to take care of, starting with league rival Pueblo Central at 7 p.m. tonight at Centennial High School.

Kindred and his fellow seniors in London Jr., Demri Nance and Dominic Simony all got a taste last year when the Eagles made it to the final four as the No. 14 seed.

Sitting at No. 13 this year, Kindred feels like his team is in great position to do it again.

“It’s been a great season so far and we put ourselves in position to make another run like we did last year so hopefully we can do the same and maybe go further for this one last ride,” Kindred said. “We’re going to start off with Central (tonight) and go from there.”

So come tonight, Kindred will certainly be spotting up from the elbow or taking defenders to the hoop as Massaro described him as, “a fierce competitor.”

But once he’s off the court, Kindred chooses to kill them kindness.

“He comes from a great family who have instilled great qualities within him,” Massaro said. “He’s the most unselfish kid I’ve been around. It’s always how can he help or what does he need to do to make someone around him better.

“He’s a lover.”

Chieftain sports reporter Austin White can be reached by email at awhite@chieftain.com or on Twitter @ajw_sports.