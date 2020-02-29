The prep hoops action doesn’t slow down today with four local boys basketball teams taking to the hardwood in postseason action.

Class 4A No. 13 Pueblo East High School takes on No. 20 Pueblo Central to highlight the day with tip schedule for 7 p.m. at Centennial High School.

Meanwhile, No. 10 Pueblo West will begin its tournament run by hosting No. 23 Sand Creek in the afternoon at 4 p.m.

And to kick everything off, Dolores Huerta boys basketball will take on Peyton in the District 8 championship game beginning at 2 p.m. in the Colorado Springs City Auditorium.

Here’s what to look for in each game:

East vs. Central

Both the Eagles and Wildcats present a couple big bodies down low in East’s Jaxson Herring and Kyle Miller, and Central’s Kadyn Betts and Kyle Bigley.

East won both games this year by a score of 54-50 and 63-47, the latter of which Miller produced 23 points on 5 made 3-pointers.

In the 63-47 win, the Eagles bullied the Wildcats down low while also forcing many turnovers from their full-court press.

If Central wants to have a chance to pull the upset, they’ll need the youngsters in Betts and Bigley to find a way to score down low and keep a handle on the ball when trying to get up court.

Pueblo West

The Cyclones started the season out with an 85-75 loss on the road to Sand Creek, their opponent today at Jerry Kersey Gymnasium.

The Scorpions had five players reach double figures in points, including 20 from senior Isiah Cox.

Pueblo West put up 75 points themselves behind 27 from senior Taylor Harris, but defense will be the No. 1 message for the Cyclones today.

Sand Creek comes in averaging 57.3 points per game, much lower than the 85 Pueblo West gave up back in December.

Look for the Cyclones to light it up once again from beyond the arc (10 made 3-pointers in the first game) and to try clamp down on some of the Scorpions’ shooters that went off before.

Dolores Huerta

The Scorpions won the regular season matchup against the Panthers 49-46 despite scoring 10 points below their normal average.

Dolores Huerta still hit six 3-pointers, four from Isaiah Trujillo and two from Xavier Gomez, to down the Panthers and earn the No. 1 seed for the District 8 tournament.

Peyton’s Brennen Meyers kept it in the game with 13 points and three 3-pointers, meanwhile Trujillo finished with 19 for DHPH.

Those two will look to be the main scorers again today, but if the Scorpions can get some production outside of their big three in Trujillo, Gomez and Charles Winston, they could be hosting regionals next week with the district title.

