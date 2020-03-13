Sometimes the shots don’t fall, and that’s basketball.

Rye High School girls hoops felt that tough lesson Thursday afternoon at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland.

The No. 3 seed and previously unbeaten Thunderbolts fell 46-31 to No. 6 Sanford in the first round of the Class 2A state tournament.

Rye fell down early after the first quarter 9-2 and could never get back within striking distance thanks to the Indians’ great control on offense and not allowing the Thunderbolts to get into their normally strong transition game.

“(Sanford) did a good job defensively, they knew what we do so they were well prepared,” Rye coach Kermit Spencer said. “Our offense didn’t gel because I think some inexperience or nervousness. They just never got into the flow. Our offense didn’t rotate the way it should have.

“I think the girls were full of fire and ready to go and that adrenaline level was really high.”

Despite having an offense that might have been moving a little too quick, the Thunderbolts were still able to get some solid shots down low.

However, more of them rimmed out than ones that fell through the net, making the frustration boil over even more.

“It was hard to play our game that we usually play because we’re not used to that type of pressure and playing against teams like (Sanford),” Rye junior Chloe Richardson.

Sophomore twins Sophie and Sydney Adamson tried to lift the Thunderbolts on offense after trailing going into halftime 23-12.

However, Sophie picked up her fourth foul with six minutes left in the third quarter and eventually fouled out in the fourth.

Sydney joined her sister on the bench a few minutes later with her own five fouls as the two finished tied for the team-high in points with nine each.

“They did a lot of good things, you can’t take anything away,” Spencer said of his team. “Sometimes the basket just doesn’t fall and (Thursday) it just wasn’t falling and it fell for (Sanford). That’s the way it goes sometimes.

“That’s basketball.”

Makenzie Peterson led the way for the Indians with 14 points, including a big 3-pointer from the corner in the fourth quarter that stalled a run from Rye to get within 10 points.

Sanford moves on to play Holyoke today in the Final Four while the Thunderbolts will play in the consolation bracket against No. 7 Ignacio.

Despite losing the chance at state title, Rye is ready to give its next opponent its all once more and try to battle for third place the rest of the weekend.

“I think it’s something that we are looking forward to,” Richardson said. “I think we are going to forget about (Thursday’s) game and just go out and play our hardest that we can (today).”

And for a roster featuring only one senior, the Thunderbolts know this year’s experience no matter the outcome will help toward another run for a state title next season.

“The experience to be in this place and this venue, and for these girls to get here starting two juniors and three sophomores, that’s huge for this team,” Spencer said. “I know they’re heartbroken and I get it, but it’s something that will benefit them down the road.

“Nobody is perfect. It’s tough to be perfect.”

Rye tips off at 11:45 a.m. today against Sanford at the University of Northern Colorado in the consolation bracket.

