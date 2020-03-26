The Colorado High School Activities Association released the all-state teams for all levels of boys and girls basketball Thursday afternoon.

Making the biggest splash is Pueblo West High School senior Hannah Simental, who was named the Class 4A Player of the Year after leading the Cyclones to a South-Central League title and into the Great Eight of the playoffs.

A fellow Cyclone led the way on the boys’ side as well with senior Taylor Harris being named to the Class 4A second-team after leading the squad in scoring with 15.7 points per game and helping Pueblo West make it to the Final Four before the tournament was canceled due to the spread of COVID-19.

Simental and Harris weren’t alone for local selections either has the county put nine total players on the girls’ side and five on the boys’ side.

The Rye girls basketball team, who was the last female team in the state to stay unbeaten before its Great Eight loss in the Class 2A state tournament, placed four girls on the honorable mention list.

Juniors Jolee Ortiz and Chloe Richardson made the squad, as well as sophomore twin sisters Sophie and Sydney Adamson as the Thunderbolts won the Santa Fe League, won the District 6 tournament and won their home regional to qualify for state.

Elissa Velasquez from Dolores Huerta Prep joins the four T-Bolts in the Class 2A selections after she nearly averaged a double-double with 9.9 PPG and 9.3 boards a game.

In Class 4A, South’s Jada Dupree, Pueblo County’s Erin Mauro and Pueblo West’s Gabby Louther were also named as honorable mentions as all three of their squads qualified for the postseason.

For the boys, Harris led the way with the second-team selection as the four other players were all named as honorable mentions.

S-CL MVP Darnell Kindred from East was tabbed as an honorable mention in Class 4A, as well as South sophomore Tarrance Austin and Central senior Brandon Martin.

Dolores Huerta Prep senior Isaiah Trujillo was named an honorable mention in Class 2A after leading the Scorpions on offense with 17.6 points per game.

The teams were made by receiving nominations from each league and then put to a vote by the coaches across Colorado.

Head over to CHSAAnow.com to see the complete list of selections.

The Chieftain sports staff can be reached by email at csports@chieftain.com or on Twitter @ChieftainPreps.