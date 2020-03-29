Locally, he was known as Mr. Lacrosse.

Besides, he was instrumental in spearheading the sport of lacrosse in Pueblo. Not only did he start the Pueblo Heroes program but he helped kick off boys and girls lacrosse at the high school level.

Bob Vigil, 55, passed away last Wednesday.

He will be remembered in the sporting world for being an innovator.

Vigil, never a lacrosse player himself, started Pueblo Heroes in 2004.

He actually began looking into lacrosse through his son Bryan, now the head boys lacrosse coach at Pueblo West.

Bryan said his dad began researching the sport of lacrosse through a friend in Colorado Springs.

“Dad was a police officer in Colorado Springs and one of his good friends from Canada asked if I was going to play any sport in the spring,” Bryan said. “My dad asked if I wanted to try lacrosse and that’s how it started.

“He went to every coaching class he could and bought all kinds of books to learn the game so he could coach.”

Bryan said he and five friends began practicing at Belmont Park and the Pueblo Heroes was born.

“Six of us started at a park playing with a milk crate as a net,” Bryan said. “Dad started the Pueblo Heroes in 2004 after getting approval from US Lacrosse in 2003.”

The Heroes program eventually became a feeder for the high school when co-op teams were formed for both boys and girls at Pueblo West.

Vigil coached both boys and girls for three years. That first year he coached both teams with just two assistants.

Eventually, Vigil received help and ended up coaching just the boys

Bryan played for his dad at Pueblo West and went on to become an assistant at Mesa State (now Colorado Mesa) and received a scholarship to play at Adams State in Alamosa before an accident cut his career short.

Bryan was an assistant at Pueblo West for two seasons in the boys program before becoming the head coach last year His father was his assistant.

Bob Vigil’s health became an issue in about 2010.

“Dad had a stroke in 2010 and actually quit coaching,” Bryan said. “He retired from the police department in 2009 after putting in 20 years.

“His healthy had been up and down and he couldn’t take the stress of being a police officer any more.

“He had been doing really good (lately) and was taking care of his mom and dad.”

Services will be announced today.

A tweet from Pueblo West Athletic Director Zach Odell defined what Vigil meant to the Pueblo communicty: “It is with great sadness as the @PuebloWestHS athletic community announces the passing of legendary LAX coach Bob Vigil. Vigil started the LAX program at Pueblo West High School and the community of Pueblo. Coach will truly be missed by all who knew him. #RIPCOACH”

