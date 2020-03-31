Many remember him as “Grandpa”.

A man who loved watching his daughters compete and financed what became the hub of the sport of gymnastics in Pueblo passed away last week.

Leno Paul Nogare, born on Sept. 2, 1935, passed away last Wednesday. He was 84.

Nogare served in the Army from 1957-59 and worked as a supervisor in the service department of the Public Service Company. He retired in 1994.

He enjoyed watching his three daughters, Deann, Kelly and Kendra compete in gymnastics, which led him to investing in what is now Nogare’s Gymnastics Academy.

In fact, the purchase of the academy from Jim Lucero three decades ago was a family affair as he and two of his daughters, Deann and Kendra, became the owners.

The academy gave youngsters a place to refine their craft in the sports of gymnastics. A number of Pueblo girls went on to compete statewide and some went on to the collegiate level and competed for national championships.

“We were in gymnastics since we were really tiny,” Kelly Nogare said. “All three of us girls were in gymnastics and he loved watching us. And all three granddaughters have done gymnastics through high school.

“All the girls who went to the gym remember him and called him Grandpa Leno. He was like a father figure to them. He worked the desk all the time collecting payments. And he purchased a pop machine and gum ball machine for the girls.”

“I just remember he was totally supportive of the girls,” said Karen (Koshak) Griebel, who competed at Pueblo South High School and the University of Northern Colorado. “He was at everything they did. He was always around.”

Kelly remembers her dad being in attendance for every meet.

“He went to all our meets, even out of state, never missed any of them,” Kelly said. “He was always there supporting you.

“I’ll never forget we went to an AAU Junior Olympics meet in Oklahoma that was run just like the Olympics. I remember looking up in the stands and there he was cheering for me.”

Kelly also remembers her dad even watching gymnastics on television.

“There would be football or some other sport on and he would say, ‘No, we’re going to watch gymnastics,” she said. “He was a die-hard for it.”

A memorial funeral Mass, graveside blessing and reception to celebrate Nogare with family and friends will be held at a later date. Date and time to be posted. Online condolences at roselawnpueblo.org.

