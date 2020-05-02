This story is part of our Senior Spotlight series where the Chieftain will collect stories from every local spring team’s seniors in order to recognize their hard work despite a canceled season from the coronavirus pandemic.

Normally during this time of the year, Rye High School seniors Lauren Gallegos and Cameron Mallo are trying to balance school, girls golf and girls soccer.

However, the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the athletic part of their busy schedules with the spring season being canceled.

But for Gallegos, this time has still been pretty busy as she also works for Hollydot Golf Course, which has seen plenty of business after opening up a couple weeks ago.

“It has definitely been interesting to say the least,” Gallegos said of working at the course. “Lately it has been the only thing for people to get out and do so we have been very busy.”

After the Thunderbolts qualified their girls golf team for the Class 3A state tournament last season, Gallegos and Mallo had been busy themselves trying to help the team get back to state.

Coach Daryl Voss lost some talented players, but was confident his squad could be right back to state with Gallegos and Mallo stepping up as seniors.

“Both had played all four years, both would have been in their fourth year of lettering and they both probably could have qualified for state,” Voss said. “They played really well last year.”

And with a young team that included four players who hadn’t played before, Voss was looking forward to the leadership Gallegos and Mallo could provide.

“They’re great girls and they always help each other out,” Voss said. “They’re competitive, but they’re always willing to help out the younger players.”

Add in that aide to the younger golfers to the laundry list of responsibilities Gallegos and Mallo had and it seems like an impossible task.

Yet, Voss said both seniors are ranked in the top 10 of their senior class as far as GPA and have always made sure to stay on top of their grades.

“I don’t know how they did it, I couldn’t have done it,” Voss said. “They were able to balance academics, golf and soccer all at the same time. For Lauren, she played basketball and it was all going on at the same time.”

Speaking of that Rye girls basketball team, Gallegos was the lone senior as the Thunderbolts went 24-0 and qualified for the Class 2A state tournament as the No. 3 overall seed.

Being on that undefeated journey and bonding with her teammates is an experience Gallegos isn’t ever going to forget.

“I’m not sure I could accurately describe how amazing this basketball season was,” Gallegos said. “All of us became very close and created a bond that was very unique, which I think really helped in games. I’m so proud of all of the girls that were a part of that team and the state tournament experience, even with the unfortunate restrictions.”

Those unfortunate restrictions have at least lightened the load for Gallegos this spring after having the balancing act of two sports and school in the spring.

However, it was a hustle Gallegos got used to, and not having this spring is a strange feeling.

“It was definitely a learning experience figuring out how to balance everything, but both of my coaches and all of my teachers have supported me 100 percent and work on scheduling every year so that it is possible for me,” Gallegos said. “I have played four sports for four years, and so I have always stayed very busy and I am definitely not used to not constantly going and going.”

The slow down has allowed for Gallegos to plan her future steps as the senior is heading to CSU-Pueblo and plans to major in nursing.

But until then, Gallegos is set to reflect on the many memories she made with her fellow senior golfer, and soccer player, in Mallo.

“Cameron and I both started golf our freshman year and we have both improved so much in four years,” Gallegos said. “Golf is very unique in the way that it frustrates you, but you still love to play and her and I bonded through golf.”

