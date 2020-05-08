This story is part of our Senior Spotlight series where the Chieftain will collect stories from every local spring team’s seniors in order to recognize their hard work despite a canceled season from the coronavirus pandemic.

With the 2020 spring season canceled, many seniors felt the heartache of missing their final season.

Jeffrey Roth, the head coach for Central High School boys swimming team said the loss of this season stung a little more because he felt the roster they had would have been the best team Central had seen in 20 years.

When talking about the evolution of the seniors of the team, Roth said their progression was fun to watch.

“Aaron (Guerrero) has been steady, and Cole (Johnson) too,” Roth said. “But Patrick (Walsh) and Antonio (Apodaca), even Ciaran (Atwood) they’ve just come so far.”

Roth said the goal the team had this season was to win the city meet, and advance to the state meet in Thornton.

“I was looking to win city, to win every duel meet except for County, because you can’t beat County,” Roth said. “South would have been tough also. They have so many good swimmers and Daniels is a really good coach; it would have been close. I think we would have had a winning season for the first time in forever.”

Roth’s faith in what his team could produce came from the depth and numbers that the Central boys had, but also because of the raw talent the two team captains, Guerrero and Johnson have.

Johnson was the natural leader of the team Roth said, adding that his participation in other extracurricular activities only added to his ability.

“(Johnson) was student body president, and he was voted that for a reason,” Roth said. “I’ve never doubted his ability.”

Roth said Guerrero’s talent helped him lead the team through demonstration.

“(Guerrero) is so naturally physically talented, just a great swimmer,” Roth said. “He’s so fast, and even when we would do drills off the blocks, we would have (Guerrero) show everyone how to do it. Everyone would just watch because he’s so athletic.”

Guerrero qualified for state in the 50 and 100 yard in the 2019 season, and Roth said he would have again had he had the chance to compete this season.

“He qualified in the two events last year, and he would have again this year,” Roth said. “He also would have dragged a relay into state this year because he is just so fast.”

Roth added if he could say anything to his seniors, he would say all five of them are great kids.

“I love them, I hope the best for them, I’m so proud of them and I wish they would have had their senior season,” Roth said.

Chieftain sports reporter Alexis Smith can be reached by email at asmith@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/@smith_alexis27