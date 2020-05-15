This story is part of our Senior Spotlight series where the Chieftain will collect stories from every local spring team’s seniors in order to recognize their hard work despite a canceled season from the coronavirus pandemic.

Rye High School had a very successful 2019-2020 athletic season that the girls soccer team were hoping to continue.

Coach Mike Wing acknowledged the loss of the season was something every team felt, but said what was truly unfortunate was he believed his team could have advanced through state playoffs, eventually taking the 2A championship.

"We just have the talent," Wing said. "With my seniors, and I’ve got some amazing sophomores and juniors. I had the full package; this was going to be the year."

The seniors of the team include Erin Betz, Lauren Gallegos, Cameron Mallo, Ella Peters, Courtney Proctor, Ashlyn Romine and Lauren Maroney.

Betz, Gallegos, Peters and Romine were set to be the captains of the team for their senior season.

"(Peters) is a striker, amazingly fast, very unorthodox in the way she plays but her ball control and her speed make her stand out," Wing said. "(Romine) has always played a midfield position for me, and she’s a very smart selfless player. (Gallegos’) speed is exceptional, and (Betz’s) whereabouts on the field and her knowledge and passion for the game is second to none."

Wing added, the leadership these seniors brought was unmatched.

"Through my coaching career, there’s always kids you expect to lead and sometimes they are more of a detriment than anything," Wing said. "But these kids are just genuinely good kids, kind kids. They aren’t going to snub a freshman on the team just because they are a freshman. They have the ability to go down to their level you know, ‘This freshman, or even this sophomore might not have the skill level I do, but I’m going to go to their level and bring them up.’ So the leadership with these four seniors is amazing."

Peters said the four captains had a goal of making the entire team feel included throughout this season.

"In the past, the seniors have been kind of separated," Peters said. "There’s always the seniors, then the rest of the team. So this year we were really trying to make it so everyone was together. We all bring our own ideas and I think we make a good group of seniors."

Wing described one of his priorities for the team was to ‘Keep the Family in Team.’ This meant the varsity athletes would watch the JV games and vice versa. Each girl would watch one or two of their teammates and give that player constructive criticism after every game.

Betz noted this practice was something that developed her into a better player.

"It really helps build relationships between the team members," Betz said. "To know everyone supports each other, everyone is going to be there for you even if they aren’t on the field. It helped build the trust and friendships we had with each other, and it was easier to trust each other on the field when we had a strong connection off the field."

The connection between the four captains wasn’t hard to form though.

Betz added she believes they were lucky because they had the opportunity to play together nearly their entire lives.

"I’ve played with most of the seniors since we were in elementary school," Betz said. "Our whole team was extremely impressive, I think we would have had a really good season."

Betz has been playing soccer for 14 years of her life and will continue playing at the collegiate level for the University of Maine at Machias.

But Betz’s senior year experience throughout the coronavirus pandemic has differed from that of her teammates.

She only spent one semester attending Rye High School then transitioned to homeschooling. When everyone else began adjusting to working from home, she was already experienced.

"I think homeschooling was great for me," Betz said. "It was hard to continue to play soccer because I had a lot of strained relationships, but I knew I wanted to be on a team with everyone I had always played with."

Betz began taking classes at Pueblo Community College, so she is confident in her ability to transition back to public schooling and ready to experience what college has to offer; but still feels the pain of missing out on her final season with the girls she’s spent years competing with.

"I was really hoping we were going to get the chance to go as far as we knew we could go," Betz said. "I have a lot of faith in the people I played with and I knew we were going to be a good team. We were all able to work really well together, I loved playing with all of them and I’m sure they will all continue to be great."

