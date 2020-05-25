This story is part of our Senior Spotlight series where the Chieftain will collect stories from every local spring team’s seniors in order to recognize their hard work despite a canceled season from the coronavirus pandemic

As a two-sport athlete, Grace Severson was anxious to show off her talents on the track during the spring season.

A six-time letter winner in cross-country and track and field, Severson competed in the hurdles and the sprints during the outdoor season.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Centennial High School senior didn’t get a chance to show off her wares.

She wasn’t the only Bulldog senior who was stifled. Neela Ropp also was a two-sport competitor in cross-country and the distance events, capturing seven letters during her career In addition, she was second in her graduating class..

And Laila Al-Ghareeb was a returning state qualifier in the shot put. She also was a two-sport athlete in cross-country and track and field and was outstanding in the classroom with an academic letter.

Severson said she has learned about herself and how to handle difficult tasks during the pandemic.

“At first I was really sad because I thought the season would be extended at the end of the year,” she said. “I kept training and running before they finally told us that we weren’t going to have a season.”

Severson has found other things to do in her life.

“I was just trying to find other things to do,” Severson said. “I was running a lot, hanging out with my dogs and done more camping with my family.”

Severson finished 19th in her class and plans on attending Colorado State University-Pueblo and major in applied mathematics. She’s unsure whether she’ll go out for track for the ThunderWolves.

“I’m thinking about trying out for the track team,” Severson said. “This time has given me a lot of time to get stronger and train a lot. I’ve been able to find the bright things, find new hobbies.”

