NEW ORLEANS – All-Americans for the 2020 NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field season were announced Tuesday by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) and in the processed recognized 10 members of the Colorado State University-Pueblo men's and women's track and field programs. Those 10 student-athletes totaled 14 All-American awards.

Five members of the men's squad totaled seven honors with senior Marcelo Laguera earning three All-American nods. The women also had five student-athletes gather seven awards with juniors Yasmine Hernandez and Hailey Streff each being recognized twice.

Pack head coach Matt Morris was proud of the athletes who were recognized.

“We’’ve been really fortunate for the student-athletes we have,” Morris said. “We’ve had some kids who are outstanding. As a coach, we can’t accomplish anything without the student-athletes. They can win without me. It might not be as easy. As coaches, we need our student-athletes there.

“They would have liked to have been able to run. The feeling I got they would have rather run the races to earn the distinction. They trained hard.”

Normal policies dictate that All-America honors are awarded based on classifications of performance at the NCAA Championships.

Due to the cancellation of the NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championships, the Executive Committee adopted the following criteria:

Based on the posted startlist for the national championships announced by the NCAA, the following will be recognized as All-America for the 2020 indoor track & field season:

Individual events: All student-athletes listed on the startlist for the anticipated event.

Relay events: The four student-athletes per anticipated relay who produced the performance that was declared and accepted into their event.

There will not be a distinction of "first-team" or "second-team" to these recognitions.

Laguera was named All-American in two individual events, the 3000m and 5000m, and with the distance medley relay. He entered the indoor championships with the top 5000m time NCAA Division II this season and owned the fifth best time nationally in the 3000m.

Laguera helped the reigning NCAA Division II National Champion DMR squad to an automatic time and the second best time nationally this season. The qualifying team was made up of sophomore Patrick Scoggins, freshman Michael Wedemeyer, and junior Nathan Hood.

Also earning All-American honors for the men was senior Alec Choury in the 5000m. He ranked No. 13 nationally entering the championships.

Hernandez was All-American in the 800m run after she raced to the fourth fastest time in DII this season. Streff gathered All-American honors in the mile and was ranked 12th in Division II this season.

The two of them helped the DMR to an NCAA Division II automatic time that ranked fourth nationally entering the championships. Junior Nicole Bouma, Hernandez and Streff helped the DMR to All-American status at the 2019 championships and repeat as All-Americans in 2020, alongside sophomore Emma Sommer .

Finally, senior Reagan Andrews was set to return to the indoor championships in the triple jump after also qualifying last year. She earned All-American honors in the event and was ranked tied for 13th nationally entering the championships.

The Pack men entered the 2020 NCAA Division II Indoor National Championships ranked No. 11 nationally, while the women were ranked No. 15.

