The Colorado High School Activities Association is putting together a task force to tackle potential solutions to make sure athletics for the 2020-2021 season go on as safely as possible.

In response, Pueblo School District 60 is putting together its own task force to examine the issues faced locally.

Athletic director Rick Macias said the group will include ADs from all four high schools and all middle schools, athletic trainers and communications with the Pueblo Health Department.

“I just want to make sure that when we start we do it right and safe,” Macias said. “We have to follow all the (National Federation of State High School Associations) rules, CHSAA guidelines and then our own city/county health department guidelines. That’s three we have to look at and come up with our own plan.”

With new information coming each week, Macias plans on the group meeting regularly over the next month to look at the changing guidelines.

Having such a fluid situation also means that individual sports will be facing different challenges, which is something CHSAA commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green has also mentioned.

“Each sport is going to be specific on how they handle things,” Macias said. “There will be a rep from every sport (in the D60 task force) so they’re going to go and talk to their colleagues in their sport and come back and report to me.”

District 60 and 70 have both pushed their moratorium on physical contact between coaches and players to July 1, a month past the date the CHSAA has allowed for contact on June 1.

However, both Macias and D70 athletic director Cherie Toussaint said they will meet with their district members weekly and could reopen physical practice if the guidelines allow for it.

“If we’re ready and they allow us or if the city/county says we can start practicing with 10 kids, then we’ll start doing small team drills and things like that,” Macias said. “But we’ll have our plan ready.”

One question that has been raised across the state deals with cost as education across the state is expected to see a large cut to their budget.

When it comes to athletic costs, Macias said it is a topic that could be discussed by the D60 task force, but isn’t one they have looked into yet.

“This first meeting is going over some of the expectations and our mission and getting things started,” Macias said. “The second meeting, hopefully we’ll have a draft ready and present it to the committee. But there are things we will be looking to add as we go on.”

“We’re looking at July 1, but all of that can change as we are looking at it week to week,” Toussaint said. “We’ll review it every week and make changes based on the state and the health department mandates that they give us.”

