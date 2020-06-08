The wheels continue to turn for the Colorado State University-Pueblo athletic department and athletic director Paul Plinske.

With the reopening of facilities and events throughout the state of Colorado, adjustments and changes to the school’s plans for camps, clinics and fall sports schedules are being made almost daily.

“The Colorado Department of Higher Education is involved in handling campuses and is working on a return of July 1,” Plinske said. “We figure it’s safer for our student-athletes on campus than off.

“We still have to protect each other with healthy screenings and maintain physical distancing but we’ve been cleared to have student-athletes have voluntary workouts with the coaching staffs.”

Plinske also is working on details on how to hold 22 camps and clinics the athletic department has scheduled for the months of June, July and August.

In addition, the Colorado High School Coaches Association State Games are still on tap for July 1418 on the CSU-Pueblo campus, moved from the original date of June 15-19.

“We may have to modify our schedules and be flexible depending on what guidelines come out from the state,” Plinske said.

In the meantime, the search for a baseball coach continues and work on the renovations of the Rawlings baseball and softball complexes continue to move forward.

“We had 177 applicants (for the baseball position) and closed it last week,” Plinske said. “(This) week we’ll start zoom interviews with the top candidates and we’ll narrow it down from there.

“We’re trying to get a coach named as soon as possible because the transfer portal continues to fill up. We do anticipate about 44 (out of 50) (CSU-Pueblo) players coming back next year and that includes seniors.”

On the NCAA front, the NCAA President’s Council conducted another survey and is looking at possible changes to the fall sports seasons.

“They are deciding they may want to start the seasons later and end later or start earlier and end earlier,” Plinske said. “They might want to end (the fall seasons) at Thanksgiving and be done since a lot of schools are going 100 remote after Thanksgiving.”

As for chopping the football schedule from 11 games to 10 games as directed by the NCAA, Plinske said a decision on which nonleague game will be eliminated and which one will be played for the ThunderWolves. The original schedule includes two nonleague games to open the season followed by nine Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference games.

The Pack is scheduled to travel to Texas A&M Kingsville Sept. 5 and slated to host Grand Valley (Mich.) State on Sept. 12 at the ThunderBowl.

“We have had conversations with Kingsville and Grand Valley,” Plinske said. “Grand Valley is still willing to come to Pueblo. We’ll make a final decision in a week or two.”

Other schedules for the remainder of the fall sports also will be impacted as the RMAC games take priority over nonleague games. Details on those schedules also will be upcoming, according to Plinske.

