On Oct. 3, 2004 Pueblo West High School celebrated its first state championship team title in the school’s short history.

Seven years after the school opened its doors, the Pueblo West softball team laid claim to the Class 4A title, beating Broomfield 2-0 in the 2004 title tilt.

In the circle that day was standout Christie Koschke (then Christie Zinanti. She allowed no runs while pitching, helping her team nab its first title.

"It’s awesome -- it’s so awesome I just can’t believe it," Koshke told the Pueblo Chieftain in 2004. "We had to earn our way every bit of it and I’m just so proud of us."

Just 364 days later, Koschke pitched another gem in the 2005 state title game. West topped Mullen 6-1 to win its second consecutive championship.

The victory helped set Pueblo West on its way to becoming a sports powerhouse in Colorado, paving the way for other teams and athletes to excel.

"We set the tone," Koshke said, looking back at the repeat. "Pueblo West has always had great athletes, and when we won (those) titles, the school was just put on the map. The athletic excellence continues to thrive there."

The road to back-to-back titles was not an easy one. As Koschke recalls, neither title -- especially that in 2004 -- was expected.

Then, in 2005, playing as defending champs created its own challenges.

"I remember how tough it was," she said. "We had this target on our backs and many saying it couldn’t be done. But, we had a solid team that was like family and it made it easier to compete for each other"

In 2004, the Cyclones were the No. 3 seed in the state playoffs. Koschke pitched three consecutive shutouts to close out the tournament, leading her team past No. 2 Mullen in the semifinals before beating No. 4 Broomfield to win the championship.

Koschke also helped her team at the plate, slapping an RBI blooper in the third inning before teammate Kayla Gruber drove in the second run of the game in the decisive third inning.

Kosche’s pitching shut down Broomfield. She threw a first-pitch strike to 19 of the 20 batters she faced, and didn’t allow a single walk in the game.

In 2005, Koschke led the way again -- this time battling an injured right arm that left her in tears as she warmed up prior to the state title game.

But Koschke played gutsy softball, battling through pain and pitching a four-hit, one-run ball game. She struck out nine batters and improved to 17-2 overall on the year.

Mullen was the state’s top seed that year, and was unbeaten heading into the game. That win streak included a win earlier in the season against West.

For Koshche, beating Mullen in the state title game made up for that earlier loss.

"That’s like beating the New York Yankees in (prep) softball," Koshke told the Chieftain.

The standout pitcher ended her career a two-time champion. She played college softball at Division I Brigham Young University in Utah. She is now the head softball coach at CSU-Pueblo.

Those titles, and all her years at West, taught her a lot, she said.

"You have to work hard, every day, for what you want," she said. "It’s never going to be given to you. At West, we had a good team and great coaches but we had players that pushed one another to be the best. We had fun and knew we were good because of the work we put in."

Kosche said those lessons are things she applied while playing at BYU, and that she still applies as a coach.

She tries to instill the same confidence and work ethic in her players today.

"I loved what I was doing and I always had a smile on my face," Koschke said. "It was that confidence that set me up for BYU. I bring that same hard working attitude to coaching. We push these athletes to be the very best they can and demand it. This is a game and we want them to love what they are doing and work hard for the girl next to them. Give it all you can for as long as you can because before you know it, you’ll be graduating and moving on from the sport."

Now, 16 years later, Koshke said she looks back and cherishes the memories she created, calling her teammates "sisters."

She said she misses those days, and reflects fondly on how her’s and her teammates’ hard work paid off.

She said those teams were special because of the work they put in, their talent and their dedication to each other.

"There were a lot of us that played together on summer teams and quite a few of us were committed to play D1 softball after highschool," she said. "We were hard working, dedicated and knew what it took to be the very best. We had outstanding coaches that pushed us and we had leaders on our team that held each other accountable.

"It’s never easy to win a championship title, but we believed and worked at it. It truly was a family. I am still close to a lot of my teammates today. It’s that bond that makes it so special."

