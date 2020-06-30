Summer workouts have been anything but business as usual for high school student-athletes due to the ongoing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

However, both Pueblo School District 60 and 70 allowed in-person workouts to begin June 15 with heavy restrictions, most notably taking temperatures of every athlete before practice and allowing only certain numbers of people at each workout.

At Central High School, coach Kris Cotterman agrees the situation has been far from normal, but the main concern is making sure his players stay safe and continue to stay healthy so a fall season can take place.

"The one thing is we’ve just been trying to take it slow and get the hang of it to keep all the kids safe and keep their parents and grandparents safe," Cotterman said. "The main thing is to just have a plan and spread them out."

Cotterman described how his players have been assigned certain times to show up to practice spaced out by five minutes a piece.

From there, the players will line up single file outside of the gates of the field at Central and one-by-one have their temperature taken by Cotterman.

The coach also asks players if they have been feeling sick and if they have had any symptoms of being sick.

"I haven’t coached at all, I’ve just been the thermometer guy and the recorder," Cotterman said. "It’s just been abnormal. I don’t know how to put it into words honestly."

Head coaches have been assigned the duty to make sure everyone coming into workouts isn’t showing any symptoms, but the rest of the Wildcats staff follows the instructions set forth from Cotterman.

Recently, the district allowed for equipment to be used as long as the player is wearing gloves, which has opened up a few more options for practice.

Still, the goal for now is to get players back into shape after months of staying indoors.

"Most of these guys have been dormant for a couple months so the first two weeks we’ve been working fundamentals just trying to get everybody back in some sort of shape," Cotterman said. "(The players) are getting used to it. The first day was kind of like a zoo trying to spread everyone out."

Cotterman said he had over 90 players come out for the first practice and has hung around 80 since then, forcing a couple shifts of practice each day.

As for what players can take from these practices, Cotterman believes his crew is still learning the fundamentals and is getting ready for the more intense training coming in the next phases from the district.

"Right now we’re working a lot of fundamentals and we’re getting kind of the team bonding a little bit, which is a little different being six feet apart," Cotterman said. "I just think if we can get them in shape, get a good base of fundamentals, when we go more into that phase two we can get cooking a little bit more."

Last season, the Wildcats went 6-4, their first winning season since they went 7-3 in 2012 and won their first round matchup in the Class 3A state tournament.

While Cotterman doesn’t necessarily believe in momentum from season to season, he can feel excitement in his program building.

"I think our numbers have gotten better every year and they continue to grow so that helps quite a bit," Cotterman said. "I do think it gives them a little excitement. They had their first winning season they've had since 2012 so that’s big time."

For now, Cotterman, his staff and all the players are just happy to be doing something that feels a little more normal.

"It’s just so different and no one really knows what to expect," Cotterman said. "I think they’re excited to just get out of the house and get back to a little normalcy playing some football."

