With the fall season quickly approaching, decisions must be made as to play or not play by the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

With that in mind, the RMAC Presidents Council has set July 17 as the date where decisions will be made concerning any COVID-19 related modifications to the RMAC’s fall sports schedule

This date has been selected in consideration of the evolving landscape of knowledge and local, state and national guidelines related to COVID-19 as well as the desire to provide clarity to student athletes as far in advance of the start of the fall semester as possible.

"There are a whole range of options based on current information we have from local, state, federal and NCAA guidelines," RMAC Commissioner Chris Graham said. "Nothing has changed at this point. Conference schedules are set to the extent that some sports have modified schedules according to NCAA guidelines."

Graham said the reason the President’s Council is meeting in July is to give schools an opportunity to prepare to play or not to play.

"Obviously there are surges going on across the country," he said. "In our region it hasn’t been too bad. But before student-athletes report to camp in August we want to make a decisive decision.

"To play or not play is not easy. We want to make one (decision) where playing safe is possible. We want to give our student-athletes every opportunity."

Some schools around the country have talked about playing football games every two weeks in order to handle situations when COVID-19 becomes an issue. That’s just one idea presidents and athletic directors have thrown around.

Another is to move some sports into the spring. But again, there are no guarantees.

"As of now, our schedules are set and we have every intention of moving forward," Graham said. "We certainly want to see where the region is at the time."

Graham refers to a two-step process in preparing for the fall season.

"The first step is whether we’re all set to open up safely and properly," he said. "The second step is mitigating in-season competition. Presumably weekly if not daily.

"The operations and preparations for the season will take a while. You don’t throw out the ball and begin playing. Making these decision before practice starts makes us know how we are going to operate functionally."

Graham reiterated that all of the preparation work is geared toward the student-athletes.

"We do all of this for the student-athletes to give them the experiences they deserve," he said. "We want to ensure we are set to go in the right way. It’s going to be science that determines everything."

Chieftain interim sports editor Jeff Letofsky can be reached by email at jetofsky@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/JeffLetofsky. Help support local journalism with a subscription to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow.