The National Little Britches Finals Rodeo began Tuesday with two performances at the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, Okla.

In the senior boys division, Bryson Carroll of Rocky Ford sits in fourth place overall in tie-down roping. He had a time of 12.50 seconds. Brandt Walton of Trinidad is sixth in tie-down roping in 14.90.

Other senior boys from southeast Colorado saw Joe Cash Autry of Branson with a no time in tie-down roping and Evan Bottini of Pueblo with a no time in steer wrestling. Jaydon Warnke of Trinidad had a no score in saddle bronc riding.

In the senior girls division, Paige Eaks of Pueblo West is 26th in goat tying in 10.390. She is also 40th in breakaway roping in 14.660.

Talara Nittler of Kim is 31st in pole bending in 21.970.

Haley Hall of Model is 34th in barrel racing with a time of 15.381 seconds, Dray hall of Cheraw is 43rd in 15.650, and Shyanna Reeves of Boone is 72nd in 21.130.

Also in the senior girls division, Waytynn Wollert of Wiley recorded a no time in goat tying.

In senior team roping, Matt Doherty of Kim and Walton are 14th in team roping after both of Tuesday's performance. Doherty and Walton had a time if 16.815 seconds.

Another senior team roping combo of Warnke and Jeb Stewart had a no time.

In senior ribbon roping, Nittler and her partner, Marlee Quarles, are 23rd after Tuesday in 24.250. Miles Rader of Las Animas and Tucker Rader of Cheraw are 24th in 25.310.

In the junior boys division, Graeson Bottini of Pueblo is second overall in the flag race in 7.969 seconds and 35th in goat tying in 16.550 seconds.

Colton Rader is 10th in the flag race in 10.332 and 48th in team roping in 23.160.

Jace and Javen Hall, both of Model, both recorded a no score in saddle steer riding. Javen is 13th in breakaway roping in 3.910.

In the junior girls division, Aspen Autry of Branson has the best time in barrel racing in 14.367 seconds.

Bristyl Barratt of La Junta is 20th in goat tying in 12.620. Reese Dutton is 34th overall in pole bending in 23.977 and 42nd in barrel racing in 15.968.

In junior team roping, Emilee Carroll of Rocky Ford and Eli Penrod are in fifth place in 23.290.

In junior ribbon roping, Javen Hall and Belle Schier are in ninth place with a time of 31.130 seconds. Jace Hall and Garrett Melloan recorded a no time. Aspen Autry and her partner, Kinley Brown had a no time.

Tribune-Democrat reporter Ken Hamrick can be reached by email at khamrick@ljtdmail.com. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the La Junta Tribune-Democrat at lajuntatribunedemocrat.com/subscribenow.