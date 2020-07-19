He’s been called Pueblo’s Mr. Baseball as well as the godfather of baseball in Pueblo.

O'Neal M. Hobbs was a newspaper pressman who was instrumental in bringing minor league baseball to Pueblo. He also eventually served as president of the Western League from 1956 to 1958.

But who is O’Neal Hobbs and why is the main field at the Runyon Sports Complex -- Hobbs Field -- named after him?

Many of those answers can be supplied by history books. But for an even more detailed description of the man, The Pueblo Chieftain talked to his great-grandson, Charles (Chuck) Cowan.

Cowan’s father, Milton (named after Hobbs’ middle name), was the grandson of Hobbs and followed in his footsteps as a pressman at the Chieftain.

"When I was a kid growing up, (Hobbs) lived up in Belmont," Cowan said. "They had a huge basement and (Hobbs) would go to all the World Series games and he had the film reels of all the games.

"Baseball players would come over and watch the film reels from different games."

In his prime, Hobbs was offered a contract to play catcher for the Chicago Cubs. But in the months leading up to joining the team, he severed two fingers on his throwing hand working as a pressman at the Pueblo Chieftain. That ended his hopes of a professional career.

Instead, he turned his attention to covering baseball as a journalist. He went on to bring minor league teams to Pueblo on two occasions.

Cowan said his great grandpa was a jokester.

"From the time I was a little kid, he would always try to get me to drive something," Cowan said. "I couldn’t even reach the pedals.

"He had an acre of grass and would make me use the push mover and do the whole thing for 5 bucks. It took me like three hours to do it."

Cowan went on: "I used to get to spend a lot of time with him. He had cataracts and we would go to St. Louis or Kansas City to watch games. He would make me drive.

"He had a steel, gold-plated credit card. We’d go up to the window at the ballpark and he would whip out that credit card and we had guaranteed seats. We never had to pay for anything."

Cowan used to have plenty of memorabilia from Hobbs but never kept much of it.

"As kids, we had baseball bats that said, `Pueblo Dodgers’ on them and catcher mitts," Cowan said. "I wish I would have kept a lot of that stuff."

Cowan remembers that Hobbs’ wife, Vera, also was a huge baseball fan.

"She was big into baseball," he said. "Every time you would go over there, she would have some sort of baseball game -- college or pro -- on the TV."

Cowan also remembers some of the stories his great-grandfather used to tell, especially ones concerning the Great Bambino, Babe Ruth, who came through Pueblo on occasion to play against the Dodgers.

"(Hobbs) told me that my great-grandmother used to make Oyster Stew and that was Babe Ruth’s favorite," Cowan said. "She used to make that for him when he came through town and that was a big thing."

Hobbs was the manager of the Haub Brother’s semipro baseball team in 1922 and the following year coached Pueblo’s entry into the Southern Colorado League. He did that until 1928.

A few years later, he was brought on as the manager of the Pueblo Dodgers, a minor-league team of the Brooklyn Dodgers. That stint lasted 10 years (1947-57).

The team was part of the Class A Western League and included teams from Denver (Bears), Des Moines (Bruins), Lincoln (Athletics), Omaha (Cardinals) and Sioux City (Soos).

He also went on to become the president of the Western League from 1955-57 before the league folded.

Eventually, Hobbs was part of the second class inducted into the Greater Pueblo Sports Association Hall of Fame in 1974.

A high school tournament, the Hobbs Baseball Bash, was created in his honor in 1993, and was held for 20 seasons on Hobbs and Andenucio fields.

Hobbs passed away Oct. 7, 1987.

Chieftain interim sports editor Jeff Letofsky, who is related to O'Neal Hobbs through marriage, can be reached by email at jetofsky@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/JeffLetofsky.