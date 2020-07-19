Surfing through the cable TV channels this past Saturday afternoon, I happened upon ESPN expecting to see live Corn Hole, which has dominated the weekends over the past few months.

But it wasn’t on. Instead, I got caught up in the Clint Eastwood baseball movie "Trouble with the curve."

When the movie ended, I went on about my business. Left the television on.

Moments later, I looked up and noticed a baseball game on the screen. I just figured it was a replay of the 2018 World Series or something like that.

Besides, isn’t that what we’ve been relegated to since sports as we know them came to a screeching halt four months ago.

Wrong.

It was live baseball. Live baseball? Are you kidding me?

It was true.

The Pittsburgh Pirates were taking on the Cleveland Indians in a "spring training’’ game.

The game grabbed my attention. I didn’t recognize many of the players, didn’t care.

All I know is that it was baseball and it was live. That’s all I needed to know.

After four months of wallowing in the outbreak of COVID-19 and the coronarivus pandemic, it was a relief to actually watch live sports.

Granted, it was just an exhibition game and didn’t mean much. But it was real, with real pitchers, catchers and hitters.

Those of you who know me know that I am a baseball guy.

When the Runyon Sports Complex opened up last Monday, I was the first to volunteer to go cover a doubleheader. Besides, it’s what we, as sports writers do. And give me a doubleheader to write about any time.

Thanks ESPN for broadcasting that "game" on Saturday. It’s a prelude of what will be the real thing on Thursday when Major League Baseball opens its season with each team scheduled to play 60 games. The shortened season will be different but at least it will be live.

So what that there will be no fans in the stands and fake cheers will be piped in the stadiums.

So what that players won’t "high-5’’ or fist bump and instead will pantomime air-fives and chest bumps.

So what that umpires and some players will be wearing masks.

This is the coronavirus baseball era. Strange as it may seem, it’ll still be live baseball. And isn’t that what we’ve yearned for since this pandemic hit in mid-March.

I, for one, am all in and praying that no more hurdles will stop American’s Game from being played ever again.

There’s a different feel, for sure. But like everything else, we’ll get used to it.

Just give me live baseball every day and I can live again.

Chieftain interim sports editor Jeff Letofsky