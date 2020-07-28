The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference announced Monday that the beginning of its fall athletics season would be delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The RMAC Presidents’ Council voted to push the start of fall practice back to Aug. 24 and delay the start of competition until Sept. 18.

Reaching the decision was delayed back on July 17 after the NCAA released new guidelines and the RMAC leaders wanted more time to look over the guidance.

"Further, the council reviewed current local, state and national Covid-19 guidelines, including the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) guidance and principles, and agreed that closely aligning with these current best practices was essential to maintain a safe and healthy playing environment," the RMAC said in a press release. "Review of safety precautions and protocols will continue throughout the fall as the RMAC and its members monitor any need for further adjustments."

Along with delaying the start of the fall season, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and volleyball will all play a conference-only schedule.

For the Pack football squad, this means losing their home opener on Sept. 12 against Grand Valley State and starting the season instead Sept. 19 on the road against Black Hills State.

"The RMAC Presidents' Council's decision to move the start of the preseason schedule to Aug. 24 with a conference only schedule is really exciting news for Pack Athletics at this time," CSU-Pueblo Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Paul Plinske said in a press release. "We understand this may change, but we will take this information and press forward with planning so that our student-athletes can confidently return to campus knowing that we have their safety interests at the forefront."

Sales for season football tickets continue as the university acknowledges attendance regulations and many other guidelines could still change before September.

Anyone interested in purchasing tickets can head to gothunderwolves.com/sports/2018/10/10/athletics-tickets-index.aspx.

"We also know the importance of our sporting events to our fans. Season ticket sales are well underway and we will continue to work with University administration and local public health officials to provide the best environment possible for all involved when September comes around," Plinske said in the release.

