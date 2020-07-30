The following is the 10th story in a series looking back at the individual and state champions at Pueblo West High School since the school opened its doors in 1997.

Former Pueblo West High School athlete Cisco Padilla finished fifth in the high jump as a sophomore at the 2017 Class 4A state track and field championships.

The next year, he finished seventh and said his junior year was his "worst year of jumping."

"I struggled all year and couldn’t even clear 6-foot at the majority of the meets," he said. "I honestly thought I peaked sophomore year and I didn’t think I was going to be able to do any good going into senior year."

But he was wrong.

Padilla won the 2019 Class 4A boy’s high jump competition, clearing 6-feet, 5-inches and hitting all of his jumps.

The title was Pueblo West’s fourth track title, and first in the high jump.

It was a special moment for Padilla, who began jumping in middle school.

"Winning the state high jump title meant the world to me," he said. "Until sophomore year, it seemed impossible. It wasn’t until then that my coaches and I realized I had the potential to earn that ring.

"Winning that title meant that all of my hard work had finally paid off."

Padilla said his confidence was shaken after his junior season.

But he remained determined, instead focusing on becoming a better jumper.

"I had to work harder and perfect all the little things that I could get back to where I left off (sophomore year)," he said.

Padilla was also on the Cyclones’ basketball team.

During his senior season, Padilla suffered a broken collar bone. The injury ended his high school basketball career prematurely, and left him heartbroken as well.

"For something like that to happen my senior year … it really affected me deep down and it’s something I really still can’t overcome," he said. "Not being able to play my senior year was the worst thing that ever happened to me. It was hard for me to walk away from something that I loved so much."

Padilla said he lost focus during the start of track season a few months later.

He said he felt sorry for himself. But the senior quickly turned things around, focusing on the state title he could win in track and field instead.

"Once I realized I could make up for it by winning a state (track and field) title, I put everything I had in it," he said.

Padilla first jumped in middle school and continued at Pueblo West. His personal record high jump was only 5-feet when he entered his freshman season.

He said he was skeptical about continuing, despite being told by middle school coaches that he had "good form."

But he kept jumping.

"I was worried about competing against older jumpers," he said. "My coaches convinced me to jump and at the end of the year I jumped 6-feet and fell in love with the sport."

His improvement continued throughout high school.

A top-10 finisher three seasons in a row, Padilla said his progress in the event taught him a valuable life lesson.

"Something I’ve learned from playing sports is that no matter who you are, or where you come from, as long as you have good work ethic you can do anything you set your mind to," Padilla said. "It may take a long time, but if you keep on grinding good things will eventually happen to you."

Padilla’s grinding paid off with a gold medal and a banner with his name on it hanging in Jerry Kersey Gymnasium.

Making the win even sweeter, Padilla’s younger sister Shayla finished eighth in the girl’s high jump along with fellow Cyclone Ryan Moore.

"It was awesome for her and I was happy for her to be up on the podium and for her to feel how amazing it is to walk up there and accept your medal," Padilla said

He also said she someday too will have a banner hanging in the Pueblo West gym.

"She will be a state champ, too," he said. "Just wait."

