Three fall sports have been given the approval to begin practices by the Colorado High School Activities Association.

The sports are boys golf, boys tennis and girls softball.

Boys golf began its practices on Monday and the first competitions are scheduled for Thursday. The first local event is the La Junta Invitational Friday at the La Junta Municipal Golf Course.

Three local schools participate in boys golf -- La Junta, Rocky Ford and Fowler.

Boys tennis and girls softball will open practice this coming Monday. The first competition for these sports are Aug. 13.

La Junta and Rocky Ford are the only local schools to offer softball. There are no schools in the Arkansas Valley that offer boys tennis.

The CHSAA office is anticipating a decision from the COVID-19 Response team on the remaining sports.

"We appreciate the many state, health and educational officials doing due diligence for the safe return of the 26 remaining HS activities and athletics for the 2020-21 competitive season," tweeted CHSAA Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green on Friday, which was also posted on the CHSAANow.com website.

Tribune-Democrat reporter Ken Hamrick can be reached by email at khamrick@ljtdmail.com. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the La Junta Tribune-Democrat at lajuntatribunedemocrat.com/subscribenow.