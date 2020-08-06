Nothing in 2020 has looked familiar and high school softball in Colorado will not be an exception.

Last week, the Colorado High School Activities Association received clearance from the state’s COVID-19 response team to continue the softball season on time in the fall, one of only four sports that will be played this fall for prep athletics.

Starting on time isn’t without changes however, some of which include a smaller roster, a shortened season and a different look and flow come game time.

But getting the chance to play when many other student-athletes will have to wait until the spring is something coaches and players across Pueblo and the state are thankful for.

"As much as they have cut and modified the game for us, I’m truly thankful that we even get to have a season," Pueblo County High School softball coach Danielle Villegas said. "I’m very loaded in seniors this year so the fact they get to have a season their senior year really does mean a lot."

Those seniors will be looked to for leadership more than past groups as one of the major changes to the game is a roster maximum of 12 players per game.

If a team uses a designated player to hit, that puts 10 in the initial roster, leaving only two more players on the bench for pinch running, pinch hitting or filling in for potential injuries.

"I think the roster limit to 12 is going to affect a lot of things for every team," Villegas said. "If someone gets hurt, if you need to use a pinch runner or pinch hitter, it really limits your options. It really changes the game I think for a lot of teams."

Another change to actual game play will be pitchers are allowed to use a wet rag for their fingers instead of licking them. The pitcher will have to dry their hand on their pants before pitching.

One rule change not associated with COVID-19 is pitchers will no longer need their back foot on top of the rubber. Instead, their foot just needs to be touching the rubber, whether that is on top or to the side.

The look and feel of the game will have some changes as well, like infield players having to stay outside of the pitching circle when a coach comes for a mound visit with the pitcher.

Dugouts will be allowed to be expanded down toward the outfield to help promote social distancing, as well as fans being discouraged to chase down foul balls.

And of course, masks will be required for all coaches and players who aren’t on the field.

"Other than the 12-limit roster and them cutting about 30 percent of our season, I think we’ve learned to adapt and accommodate for the rest of the guidelines that have been put in place," Villegas said. "I don’t think that’s going to be too big of an issue for anybody because a lot of teams have already been doing it all summer long."

That 30 percent cut of the season totals out to a 16-game regular season, seven games less than the normal amount of 23.

Winning a team’s league will have an even larger impact with CHSAA cutting regional tournaments as well.

Instead of 32 teams competing at regionals for the 16 state tournament spots, the organization will take all league winners and then fill in the rest of the field using the CHSAA seeding index, which is composed of the CHSAA coaches’ poll, MaxPreps rankings and RPI.

In 2018, Pueblo had five local schools qualify for the Class 4A state tournament and saw another three in 2019 after the same five qualified for regionals.

With high standards across Pueblo, winning the South-Central League for a third consecutive time won’t be an easy task for Pueblo County, but Villegas thinks her senior-deep crew will understand the importance of every game in the shortened season.

"Every game is going to matter, every game is important, as it always has," Villegas said. "I think a little more this year being that you only get 16 games. We have to make every one count."

The regular season is scheduled to start with official practice on Aug. 10 and first competitions on Aug. 13.

The final date of regular season play is Oct. 3 with the state tournament being hosted at the Aurora Sports Park a week later on Oct. 10, turning into a one-day event instead of two.

The CHSAA has also released modifications for boys tennis and is set to release guidelines for the rest of the sports later this week.

Chieftain sports reporter Austin White can be reached by email at awhite@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/ajw_sports.