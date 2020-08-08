Matt Morris and his men’s and women’s cross-country teams are the lone wolf. No pun intended.

The ThunderWolves’ cross-country programs have been designated as the only full-time sport that can compete this fall.

The decision was revealed on Thursday following a meeting by the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Presidents’ Council. Because of the risk factors of COVID-19, the council voted to move four fall sports into the spring. Those sports included football, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball.

Because of lower NCAA risk rankings of sports, cross-country was given the green light to pursue its fall season.

While moving forward is a positive, CSU Pueblo cross-country coach Matt Morris is cautiously optimistic.

"We’ve all been through this before," Morris said, pointing to the decision to stop NCAA sports in the middle of their championships this past March because of the coronavirus pandemic "At our national championships (in track and field) we didn’t get a chance to run. So, everyone is a bit skiddish about moving forward."

The RMAC presidents voted last week to play this fall, but delayed the start of the season. Practices were pushed back to Aug. 17 with competition starting Sept. 18. The RMAC also voted to play only within the conference, opting to cancel all nonleague games.

Then, on Thursday the RMAC decided to push football, men’s and women’s soccer from the fall to the spring That left cross-country as the lone sport still able to compete in the fall.

Morris touched on how the CSU Pueblo athletic department has come together during this time for the betterment of the student-athletes.

"There’s a lot of people from our institution from our administrators on down who are really working hard given what’s going on every day," Morris said. "We’re trying to be as optimistic as we can but we really don’t know how all of this is going to look."

In essence, as fluid as the situation can be from day to day, Morris is adjusting just like everyone else.

"With regard to COVID-19 legislation and the NCAA decisions, there’s been a real sense of unity as a staff and department," he said. "You get that with athletics anyway but it’s been even more than that. I’ve been really impressied how everyone has pulled together and communicated."

With that in mind, Morris is ready for anything and everything.

"We don’t know what getting kids on campus, getting together for practice and even taking part in races will look like," Morris said. "We have the best chance of most people moving forward but it could change in a week.

"We are trying to give our student-athletes the very best experience they can have and keep them safe. We’ll decifer waht is looks like for us and we’re still not quite there.

"We’re not in a place where we’re going to run a bunch of races and everything is OK. But I’m encouraged with whatever we decide as a group and going forward in the safest and best situation for everybody. We still don’ know what our season is going to look like."

